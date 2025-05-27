Students fighting to save Film Arts program at North York high school

Students at a Toronto high school have begun a campaign to save a film arts program that the TDSB is phasing out. Erica Natividad speaks to a screenwriter and former student about the impact of the cut. 

By Erica Natividad

Posted May 27, 2025 8:48 pm.

A high school program that has nurtured young creative minds and given them the confidence to pursue a career in the film industry is now coming to an end, but students are fighting back to try and save “Film Arts” at Earl Haig Secondary School. 

“What went through my head when I first heard this news, I got sad for all of the me’s who won’t get an opportunity to do what I did,” said Toronto native and TV writer Daniel Gold.

Gold, who has worked on big projects including the Canadian series “Workin’ Moms, was one of the first graduates of Film Arts at Earl Haig in North York in 2009.

Film Arts is one of five creative streams offered in the Claude Watson Arts Program at the school, but as of this fall, it will no longer be accepting new students.

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) is phasing it out.

“This is unconscionable and our film industry is bigger than ever. I think it brings in [around] $2.03 billion a year, so there is a need for skilled labour in all aspects of the film industry, and this to me seems like a perfect pipeline to begin that,” said Gold. “So it seems odd that we’d be cutting it
in one of the few hubs in North America.”

The news has sparked backlash from current students who have begun a campaign to try and save the program from the cutting room floor.

A student-created petition has garnered more than 1,000 signatures, including Gold’s. They’ve also created a campaign video.

In a statement to CityNews, the TDSB cites inconsistent enrollment over the years in the Claude Watson Arts Program as a driving factor.

A spokesperson said, while the cap for students is 400, that won’t be the case for the 2025-2026 school year.

“With approximately 100 Grade 9 students expected in the fall, it is not possible to maintain five separate streams which would have approximately 20 students in each,” read their statement.

As a result, the school decided to reduce the number of streams to four.

But the students refute the board’s statement. In an email to City News, student representatives claimed that the TDSB intentionally reduced the number of available spots from 125 down to 100 despite demand being high.

Gold said it’s more important than ever to teach young minds about content, adding ending the program would be a major loss to the city.

“I have a career thanks to this program, some of my favorite, my favorite memories of my young life,” added Gold.

Every year, the current crop of students holds their annual film arts gala where they showcase the projects they’ve been working on throughout
the year. This year’s gala takes place next Wednesday, June 4 in North York.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump says it will cost Canada $61B to join 'Golden Dome'

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he told Canada it would cost $61 billion to join his "Golden Dome" plan for a missile defence shield while returning to his "51st state" rhetoric....

38m ago

Suspicious fires that gutted 2 Scarborough restaurants are connected: police

Suspicious fires that destroyed two Indian restaurants in Scarborough last week are believed to be connected in a suspected arson investigation, according to police. In the early morning hours of Friday,...

3h ago

Canada Post, union set to return to bargaining table as OT ban continues

Canada Post and the union representing 55,000 of its workers are set to head back to the bargaining table this week as an overtime ban remains in effect. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says the...

1h ago

Be on lookout for invasive species, biodiversity threats as warmer weather settles in Ontario

CityNews spoke with the head of the Invasive Species Centre in Ontario about what we can do to slow the spread of pests and diseases.

47m ago

Top Stories

Trump says it will cost Canada $61B to join 'Golden Dome'

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he told Canada it would cost $61 billion to join his "Golden Dome" plan for a missile defence shield while returning to his "51st state" rhetoric....

38m ago

Suspicious fires that gutted 2 Scarborough restaurants are connected: police

Suspicious fires that destroyed two Indian restaurants in Scarborough last week are believed to be connected in a suspected arson investigation, according to police. In the early morning hours of Friday,...

3h ago

Canada Post, union set to return to bargaining table as OT ban continues

Canada Post and the union representing 55,000 of its workers are set to head back to the bargaining table this week as an overtime ban remains in effect. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says the...

1h ago

Be on lookout for invasive species, biodiversity threats as warmer weather settles in Ontario

CityNews spoke with the head of the Invasive Species Centre in Ontario about what we can do to slow the spread of pests and diseases.

47m ago

Most Watched Today

0:33
Riverdale shooting: 18-year-old and 17-year-old arrested for double homicide

An 18-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection to a double homicide shooting in Riverdale.

7h ago

1:13
Scarborough café fire third suspected case of arson in days

Toronto police are investigating a third suspected case of arson in days that targeted a local business.

7h ago

27:39
King Charles III opens parliament: Full throne speech

King Charles III opens the 45th parliament with his throne speech, outlining the government's economic plans and relations with allies.

8h ago

2:15
King Charles on global trade tensions: Time for Canada to 'think big, act bigger'

During his throne speech, King Charles III said global trade tensions has brought Canada a new opportunity to transform its economic power.

8h ago

10:16
King Charles' speech symbolism comes at a crucial time for Canada: historian

Author and historian at the University of Toronto Margaret MacMillan explains the symbolism behind King Charles' throne speech.

9h ago

More Videos