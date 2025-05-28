Israel’s Netanyahu says senior Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar was killed

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the annual ceremony at the eve of Israel's Remembrance Day for fallen soldiers (Yom HaZikaron) at the Yad LaBanim Memorial in Jerusalem, on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 28, 2025 10:35 am.

Last Updated May 28, 2025 10:37 am.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel killed senior Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar, apparently confirming his death in a recent airstrike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking before parliament on Wednesday, Netanyahu included Sinwar in a list of Hamas leaders killed by Israel in the war-battered enclave.

Mohammed is the brother of Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader and one of the masterminds of the Oct. 7, 2023, attack, who was killed by Israeli forces last year.

In Gaza, Palestinians have become desperate for food as nearly three months of Israeli border closures have pushed Gaza to the brink of famine. A crowd overran a new Israeli and U.S.-backed aid distribution site on Tuesday, and it was not immediately clear if Israeli forces, private contractors or others opened fire. Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Wednesday that at least one Palestinian was killed and 48 were wounded.

Israel has vowed to seize control of Gaza and fight until Hamas is destroyed or disarmed and exiled, and until the militant group returns the remaining 58 hostages. Around a third of them are believed to be alive. Hamas-led militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted 251 people in the 2023 attack.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed around 54,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. It says women and children make up most of the dead, but it does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its tally.

