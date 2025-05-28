Family remembers Ontario crash victim as being full of kindness, love

The family of one of the teens killed in a crash near London, Ont., is remembering her as being “full of kindness, laughter, dance, song and love.”

Olivia Rourke died along with three other girls and a teacher when their sport utility vehicle collided with another SUV and a transport truck on Friday.

The Rourke family says Olivia’s absence “leaves a void that will never be filled and always remembered.”

They say in a statement shared by a spokesperson for the Bluewater District School Board that they’re moved by the outpouring of support from the community and extending condolences to the other families grieving alongside them.

The Rourke family says they’re asking for privacy and space as they navigate this “devastating time.”

Rowan McLeod, Kaydance Ford, Danica Baker and teacher Matt Eckert from Walkerton District Community School also died in the crash.

“On behalf of Bluewater District School Board, we join staff, trustees, students, families, and members of our communities in expressing our deepest sorrow following the tragic events of Friday afternoon,” Bluewater District School Board chair and director, Jane Thomson and Lori Wilder, said in a joint statement.

“This is a devastating loss for WDCS, the local community, and our entire board. We recognize that many individuals in other communities across Bluewater also have close connections with those lost in this tragedy, and their families. It is important to acknowledge how this tragedy is impacting them as well. We are all here to support one another.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families directly impacted by Friday’s tragedy as they deal with unimaginable grief and sadness during this time of profound loss,” they said.