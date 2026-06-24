Powerful earthquake hits Venezuela, swaying buildings in the capital

Earthquake reported in Venezuela. Photo credit: USGS

By The Associated Press

Posted June 24, 2026 6:40 pm.

Last Updated June 24, 2026 6:45 pm.

A strong earthquake shook Venezuela on Wednesday, swaying buildings in the capital city of Caracas.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 7.1 magnitude with the epicenter about 28 kilometers (17 miles) west of the community of Moron, located along the country’s Caribbean coast. It had a depth of 13 kilometers.

People evacuated swaying buildings and homes in the capital, Caracas.

Authorities did not immediately report injuries or damages.

A tsunami potential threat has been issued for Venezeula, Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao along with an advisory for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

More to come

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