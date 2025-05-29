Prime Minister Carney ‘welcomes’ U.S. court ruling striking down tariffs

President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

By David Baxter and Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted May 29, 2025 9:42 am.

Last Updated May 29, 2025 10:30 am.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he welcomes the decision by the U.S. Court of International Trade to strike down President Donald Trump’s broad-based tariffs on most countries.

Carney says Canada must continue to diversify its trade relations because steel, aluminum and automotive tariffs remain in place.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Court of International Trade ruled that Trump does not have the authority to impose tariffs on nearly every country using the International Economic Emergency Powers Act.

That decision blocked both Trump’s “Liberation Day” duties and the fentanyl-related tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China.

The Trump administration filed a notice of appeal soon after the ruling came down.

While the president has not yet commented on the ruling, members of Trump’s team have widely condemned it.

