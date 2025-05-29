1 woman in custody, 1 other wanted after man allegedly drugged and robbed

Photo of Natalia Lis Pardinas Da-Hora and a second woman wanted in connection with an alleged robbery and drugging of a man. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted May 29, 2025 11:19 am.

One woman is in custody, and police are searching for another after a man was allegedly drugged and robbed.

Toronto police say around 3:30 a.m. on May 17, a man contacted a woman on LeoList. Two women then arrived at the victim’s address in the Front Street West and John Street area.

Police allege the man ingested an unknown substance given to him by one of the women and lost consciousness. The women then allegedly stole the man’s personal belongings and fled the residence.

Investigators were able to identify one of the suspects and, on May 28, arrested 27-year-old Natalia Lis Pardinas Da-Hora of Mississauga. She is facing charges of possessing a scheduled substance for trafficking, administering a noxious thing and intent to endanger life, robbery and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police are still searching for a second woman, who is described as being in her mid-20s, having a thing build with black hair. She was last seen wearing a beige top and bottom. She also has tattoos on both shins and the name ‘Cassie’ under her left chin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

Investigators believe there may also be other victims and are asking them to contact police as well.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Prime Minister Carney 'welcomes' U.S. court ruling striking down tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he welcomes the decision by the U.S. Court of International Trade to strike down President Donald Trump's broad-based tariffs on most countries. Carney says Canada must...

48m ago

Hamilton police homicide unit to share update on missing woman Shalini Singh

The Hamilton Police Service's homicide unit is set to share an update on the case of Shalini Singh, a 40-year-old woman who has been missing since December. Homicide detectives have been conducting...

1h ago

'There will be change moving forward': Maple Leafs' GM Treliving hints at new direction

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving says the team's DNA needs to change this summer following another disappointing playoff exit. Treliving met with the media in Toronto on Thursday morning....

7m ago

Crown rests case in hockey players' sex assault trial, Carter Hart now testifying

LONDON — Prosecutors have wrapped up their case at the sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team and one of the accused players is now testifying in his defence. Carter...

2m ago

Top Stories

Prime Minister Carney 'welcomes' U.S. court ruling striking down tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he welcomes the decision by the U.S. Court of International Trade to strike down President Donald Trump's broad-based tariffs on most countries. Carney says Canada must...

48m ago

Hamilton police homicide unit to share update on missing woman Shalini Singh

The Hamilton Police Service's homicide unit is set to share an update on the case of Shalini Singh, a 40-year-old woman who has been missing since December. Homicide detectives have been conducting...

1h ago

'There will be change moving forward': Maple Leafs' GM Treliving hints at new direction

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving says the team's DNA needs to change this summer following another disappointing playoff exit. Treliving met with the media in Toronto on Thursday morning....

7m ago

Crown rests case in hockey players' sex assault trial, Carter Hart now testifying

LONDON — Prosecutors have wrapped up their case at the sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team and one of the accused players is now testifying in his defence. Carter...

2m ago

Most Watched Today

1:54
Carney takes first Question Period

Mark Carney faced opposition questions in the House of Commons for the first time - though avoided giving solid answers. This as Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre watched from the sidelines, being without a seat at present.

17h ago

2:37
Toronto doctor seeing more serious e-bike related injuries in the ER

They may be easily accessible, and cheaper to use, but as Afua Baah reports, doctors are reminding e-bike riders about the importance of following the rules of the road to avoid serious injuries that they say are commonly appearing in the ER.

17h ago

4:19
Carney and Scheer spar in PM's first question period

Prime Minister Mark Carney was pressed by interim Conservative leader Andrew Scheer to kick off his first question period in the House of Commons.

20h ago

2:32
'Unlike anything astronomers have seen': Mysterious flashing signals detected in Milky Way

Astronomers have discovered a mysterious celestial object in the Milky Way, flashing x-ray and radio wave signals every 44 minutes.

22h ago

3:09
Canadian doctors returning from Gaza detail eyewitness accounts: 'We are telling the truth'

Canadian doctors returning from Gaza detail first-hand accounts of the ongoing crisis, pleading for interference from the federal government to call for a ceasefire.

23h ago

More Videos