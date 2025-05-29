1 woman in custody, 1 other wanted after man allegedly drugged and robbed

One woman is in custody, and police are searching for another after a man was allegedly drugged and robbed.

Toronto police say around 3:30 a.m. on May 17, a man contacted a woman on LeoList. Two women then arrived at the victim’s address in the Front Street West and John Street area.

Police allege the man ingested an unknown substance given to him by one of the women and lost consciousness. The women then allegedly stole the man’s personal belongings and fled the residence.

Investigators were able to identify one of the suspects and, on May 28, arrested 27-year-old Natalia Lis Pardinas Da-Hora of Mississauga. She is facing charges of possessing a scheduled substance for trafficking, administering a noxious thing and intent to endanger life, robbery and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police are still searching for a second woman, who is described as being in her mid-20s, having a thing build with black hair. She was last seen wearing a beige top and bottom. She also has tattoos on both shins and the name ‘Cassie’ under her left chin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

Investigators believe there may also be other victims and are asking them to contact police as well.