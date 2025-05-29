Bo Bichette hit a pinch-hit, two-run homer in the ninth inning, five Toronto pitchers combined on a one-hitter and the Blue Jays beat the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Bichette, who was out of the starting lineup because of lower back soreness, hit an 0-1 fastball from Jacob Webb (2-3) just over the left field wall with two outs.

OFF THE BENCH.

Brendon Little (3-0), the fourth Blue Jays pitcher, struck out the only two batters he faced. Jeff Hoffman then had a strikeout in a perfect ninth for his 12th save in 15 chances to close out Toronto’s third shutout this season.

The Rangers were held scoreless for the seventh time, and their only hit was leadoff hitter Josh Smith’s sharp single to left in the first inning. He also walked twice.

Paxton Schultz struck out four and allowed the lone hit while going 2 2/3 innings in his first big league start for Toronto. Eric Lauer struck out four in 3 1/3 innings, and Braydon Fisher had two punchouts in his one inning.

Toronto won two of three in the series that had only seven combined runs. The Blue Jays won the opener 2-1, and Texas won 2-0 on Tuesday with both runs in the eighth inning.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. extended his career-best on-base streak to 28 games, the longest active in the majors, with two singles and a walk for the Jays.

Toronto is home to open a four-game series against the Athletics on Thursday night.