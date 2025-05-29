Bichette hits 9th inning pinch HR, Toronto pitchers combine on 1-hitter in 2-0 win

Bichette, who was out of the starting lineup because of lower back soreness, hit an 0-1 fastball from Jacob Webb (2-3) just over the left field wall with two outs. Photo: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS.

By The Associated Press

Posted May 29, 2025 5:53 am.

Bo Bichette hit a pinch-hit, two-run homer in the ninth inning, five Toronto pitchers combined on a one-hitter and the Blue Jays beat the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Wednesday night. 

Bichette, who was out of the starting lineup because of lower back soreness, hit an 0-1 fastball from Jacob Webb (2-3) just over the left field wall with two outs.

Brendon Little (3-0), the fourth Blue Jays pitcher, struck out the only two batters he faced. Jeff Hoffman then had a strikeout in a perfect ninth for his 12th save in 15 chances to close out Toronto’s third shutout this season. 

The Rangers were held scoreless for the seventh time, and their only hit was leadoff hitter Josh Smith’s sharp single to left in the first inning. He also walked twice. 

Paxton Schultz struck out four and allowed the lone hit while going 2 2/3 innings in his first big league start for Toronto. Eric Lauer struck out four in 3 1/3 innings, and Braydon Fisher had two punchouts in his one inning.

Toronto won two of three in the series that had only seven combined runs. The Blue Jays won the opener 2-1, and Texas won 2-0 on Tuesday with both runs in the eighth inning. 

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. extended his career-best on-base streak to 28 games, the longest active in the majors, with two singles and a walk for the Jays. 

Toronto is home to open a four-game series against the Athletics on Thursday night.

Top Stories

Why Toronto e-bike riders dodging rules risk more crashes and ER visits

E-bikes are becoming increasingly common on Toronto streets, offering convenient transportation. However, some riders may attempt to bypass regulations to travel faster. Such actions not only raise safety...

15m ago

Canada Post presents ‘final offers’ to union as overtime ban continues

Canada Post has laid out its "final offers" to the union representing 55,000 workers after negotiations resumed Wednesday morning, as tensions run high over the future of the beleaguered institution. Included...

12h ago

U.S. federal court rules against Trump's fentanyl and 'Liberation Day' tariffs

United States President Donald Trump hit a major legal barrier for his plan to realign global trade after a federal court on Wednesday blocked both the sweeping “Liberation Day” tariffs and the fentanyl-related...

7h ago

Thousands evacuated as wildfires continue burning in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says 17,000 people have been evacuated from several communities and First Nations as he placed his entire province under a state of emergency late Wednesday over crippling wildfires,...

50m ago

