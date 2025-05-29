Why Toronto e-bike riders dodging rules risk more crashes and ER visits

They may be easily accessible, and cheaper to use, but as Afua Baah reports, doctors are reminding e-bike riders about the importance of following the rules of the road to avoid serious injuries that they say are commonly appearing in the ER.

By Afua Baah and Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 29, 2025 5:34 am.

Last Updated May 29, 2025 5:38 am.

E-bikes are becoming increasingly common on Toronto streets, offering convenient transportation. However, some riders may attempt to bypass regulations to travel faster. Such actions not only raise safety concerns but can also result in sudden accidents and, potentially, a visit to the emergency room.

Dr. Renu Venugopal is a Toronto ER physician who says e-bike and e-scooter-related injuries are becoming increasingly common in the ER among children, middle-aged patients, and sometimes older adults.

“They range from minor to life-changing,” said Dr. Venugopal. “Commonly to the face, the upper extremity and the lower extremity, but it’s not isolated just to that. We also see closed head injuries, like concussions.”

Other injuries can include broken wrists and ankles, rib and skull fractures and brain hemorrhages. 

On Tuesday night, a 15-year-old boy riding an e-bike suffered serious injuries after colliding with a vehicle in Etobicoke. Police said the youth was rushed to a trauma centre, and the driver remained at the scene.

Dr. Venugopal said there are two factors he commonly sees linked to e-bike-related injuries.

“Not using these important devices while intoxicated,” he said. “The other is the use of a helmet.”

Incidents involving e-bike crashes may also happen more often during the night, when people tend to travel at higher speeds on the roads.

“I want to say, however, that these devices are here to stay and have an important role in our society,” Dr. Venugopal said. “There are certain age groups, young children and older adults, who simply should not be on these devices, because they can’t control them well.”

Toronto e-bike rules: Helmets, age limits, and 32 km/h cap

The City of Toronto has a set of rules for those who want to use e-bikes. It includes the rider being 16 and older, wearing a helmet, and not exceeding maximum bicycle speed limits. According to provincial regulations, e-bikes can go at a maximum speed of 32 km/h.

E-scooters are illegal to ride in the city, as council decided not to opt into the e-scooter pilot last May.

“We want everyone to get around, to get to their job, to get to school, to get to school safely, but observe some really basic common sense practices that will keep everyone safe,” Dr. Venugopal said.

Last fall, Toronto police launched an education and enforcement campaign targeting e-bike riders observed speeding or failing to wear helmets. At the time, officials indicated that beginning in the spring, enforcement efforts would include applying the Highway Traffic Act and municipal bylaws to riders who violate traffic regulations. It remains unclear whether that enforcement has formally begun.

Depending on the offence, e-bike riders found breaking the law face fines ranging from $90 to $1,000.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada Post presents ‘final offers’ to union as overtime ban continues

Canada Post has laid out its "final offers" to the union representing 55,000 workers after negotiations resumed Wednesday morning, as tensions run high over the future of the beleaguered institution. Included...

12h ago

U.S. federal court rules against Trump's fentanyl and 'Liberation Day' tariffs

United States President Donald Trump hit a major legal barrier for his plan to realign global trade after a federal court on Wednesday blocked both the sweeping “Liberation Day” tariffs and the fentanyl-related...

7h ago

Thousands evacuated as wildfires continue burning in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says 17,000 people have been evacuated from several communities and First Nations as he placed his entire province under a state of emergency late Wednesday over crippling wildfires,...

41m ago

Hockey players' sex assault trial continues after court hears police interviews

LONDON — The sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team is set to continue today after court heard interviews some of the accused gave to police months after the...

40m ago

Top Stories

Canada Post presents ‘final offers’ to union as overtime ban continues

Canada Post has laid out its "final offers" to the union representing 55,000 workers after negotiations resumed Wednesday morning, as tensions run high over the future of the beleaguered institution. Included...

12h ago

U.S. federal court rules against Trump's fentanyl and 'Liberation Day' tariffs

United States President Donald Trump hit a major legal barrier for his plan to realign global trade after a federal court on Wednesday blocked both the sweeping “Liberation Day” tariffs and the fentanyl-related...

7h ago

Thousands evacuated as wildfires continue burning in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says 17,000 people have been evacuated from several communities and First Nations as he placed his entire province under a state of emergency late Wednesday over crippling wildfires,...

41m ago

Hockey players' sex assault trial continues after court hears police interviews

LONDON — The sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team is set to continue today after court heard interviews some of the accused gave to police months after the...

40m ago

Most Watched Today

1:54
Carney takes first Question Period

Mark Carney faced opposition questions in the House of Commons for the first time - though avoided giving solid answers. This as Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre watched from the sidelines, being without a seat at present.

11h ago

4:19
Carney and Scheer spar in PM's first question period

Prime Minister Mark Carney was pressed by interim Conservative leader Andrew Scheer to kick off his first question period in the House of Commons.

14h ago

2:32
'Unlike anything astronomers have seen': Mysterious flashing signals detected in Milky Way

Astronomers have discovered a mysterious celestial object in the Milky Way, flashing x-ray and radio wave signals every 44 minutes.

16h ago

3:09
Canadian doctors returning from Gaza detail eyewitness accounts: 'We are telling the truth'

Canadian doctors returning from Gaza detail first-hand accounts of the ongoing crisis, pleading for interference from the federal government to call for a ceasefire.

18h ago

2:17
How to prevent the spread of invasive species, biodiversity threats

Nick Westoll speaks with the head of the Invasive Species Centre to talk about what to be on the lookout for as the warmer weather settles in Ontario and we're out and about more.
More Videos