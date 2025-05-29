E-bikes are becoming increasingly common on Toronto streets, offering convenient transportation. However, some riders may attempt to bypass regulations to travel faster. Such actions not only raise safety concerns but can also result in sudden accidents and, potentially, a visit to the emergency room.

Dr. Renu Venugopal is a Toronto ER physician who says e-bike and e-scooter-related injuries are becoming increasingly common in the ER among children, middle-aged patients, and sometimes older adults.

“They range from minor to life-changing,” said Dr. Venugopal. “Commonly to the face, the upper extremity and the lower extremity, but it’s not isolated just to that. We also see closed head injuries, like concussions.”

Other injuries can include broken wrists and ankles, rib and skull fractures and brain hemorrhages.

On Tuesday night, a 15-year-old boy riding an e-bike suffered serious injuries after colliding with a vehicle in Etobicoke. Police said the youth was rushed to a trauma centre, and the driver remained at the scene.

Dr. Venugopal said there are two factors he commonly sees linked to e-bike-related injuries.

“Not using these important devices while intoxicated,” he said. “The other is the use of a helmet.”

Incidents involving e-bike crashes may also happen more often during the night, when people tend to travel at higher speeds on the roads.

“I want to say, however, that these devices are here to stay and have an important role in our society,” Dr. Venugopal said. “There are certain age groups, young children and older adults, who simply should not be on these devices, because they can’t control them well.”

Toronto e-bike rules: Helmets, age limits, and 32 km/h cap

The City of Toronto has a set of rules for those who want to use e-bikes. It includes the rider being 16 and older, wearing a helmet, and not exceeding maximum bicycle speed limits. According to provincial regulations, e-bikes can go at a maximum speed of 32 km/h.

E-scooters are illegal to ride in the city, as council decided not to opt into the e-scooter pilot last May.

“We want everyone to get around, to get to their job, to get to school, to get to school safely, but observe some really basic common sense practices that will keep everyone safe,” Dr. Venugopal said.

Last fall, Toronto police launched an education and enforcement campaign targeting e-bike riders observed speeding or failing to wear helmets. At the time, officials indicated that beginning in the spring, enforcement efforts would include applying the Highway Traffic Act and municipal bylaws to riders who violate traffic regulations. It remains unclear whether that enforcement has formally begun.

Depending on the offence, e-bike riders found breaking the law face fines ranging from $90 to $1,000.