Elderly woman fatally stabbed by stranger in Pickering, police urge area residents to shelter in place

Durham Regional Police are investigating after an elderly woman was fatally stabbed by a stranger in Pickering. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted May 29, 2025 5:02 pm.

Last Updated May 29, 2025 5:54 pm.

An elderly woman has died after being stabbed in a seemingly random attack in Pickering, police say as they urge residents in the area to shelter in place.

Durham police were called to Fairport Road and Lynn Heights Drive on Thursday afternoon around 3 p.m.

Investigators say the victim was stabbed by an unknown male who then fled the area on foot. She was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre where she was pronounced dead.

Police are treating the incident as a homicide and say they do not believe the suspect and victim were known to each other.

The suspect is described as a Brown male, wearing a long black shiny trench coat to his ankles.

A heavy police presence is expected in the area. Police have issued an emergency alert, urging residents to shelter in place.

