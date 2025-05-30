Former kindergarten teacher was gardening when she was fatally stabbed in Pickering attack

Durham police say a teenager was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman in Pickering.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 30, 2025 11:12 am.

Last Updated May 30, 2025 12:04 pm.

Details are emerging following the random assault of a woman in her 80s stabbed multiple times outside of her Pickering home by a 14-year-old boy.

Neighbours say the elderly woman was gardening in the front yard of her home, located in the Fairport Road and Lynn Heights Drive area, on Thursday, when the suspect, a 14-year-old boy dressed in a long, black trench coat to his ankles, approached and randomly began stabbing her in broad daylight.

She was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre, where she died from her injuries.

680 NewsRadio has learned that the woman in her 80s was a former kindergarten teacher who lived at home with her husband. The victim is not being identified at the request of her family, who is seeking privacy at this time, police said.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) Staff Sergeant Joanne McCabe said police believe the woman did not know the young man who fatally stabbed her.

“I have heard that community members did step in [to help the woman]. To them, I say thank you,” said McCabe.

The 14-year-old, whose identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), appeared in court on Friday and is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Police initially said the accused was 13 years old, but the birth date entered into the court system was March 26, 2011, making the suspect in custody 14 years of age. His next court appearance is set for June 20.

Masked suspect in black jacket fled on foot after unprovoked attack

Police issued an emergency alert late Thursday afternoon asking area residents to shelter in place after the woman was stabbed. The suspect fled on foot and was arrested several hours later.

A local who was in the area moments after the brutal daylight attack tells 680 NewsRadio he witnessed the suspect walking away.

“I pointed him out to my son. I said, ‘Look at how this guy is dressed.’ He’s wearing a long, black trench coat that goes all the way down to his ankles. He has a black mask on. Black gloves on. It looked like he was carrying a briefcase or something,” the witness said.

“He noticed us looking at him. He actually put his hand up and waved to us. That was really, super creepy.”

The man told 680 NewsRadio he had never seen the young teenager in the neighbourhood before Thursday’s fatal and unprovoked assault.

“I had never seen anyone dressed like that before. I had never seen him before. I think that’s why he stood out so much,” the local continued. “He wasn’t panicked; he wasn’t scared. It wasn’t obvious that he had just done something.

“It was very, very creepy,” he said.

Investigators said they’re aware of surveillance footage showing the suspect walking in the neighbourhood before the fatal stabbing.

DRPS Police Chief Peter Moreira offered condolences to the victim’s family, calling the attack an “unthinkable tragedy that should not have happened.”

Pickering Mayor Kevin Ashe offered his sympathies to the victim’s family on social media and thanked police for “bringing this to a quick resolution.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy, 14, charged with first-degree murder in 'random' stabbing of elderly Pickering woman

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman in Pickering on Thursday afternoon that police believe was a random attack. The teen appeared in...

1m ago

Few Ontario grocery stores accepting booze empties, some weigh returning licences

TORONTO — Very few Ontario grocery stores that are required to accept empty alcohol containers are doing so, leaving the future of the deposit return program in question as The Beer Store closes locations...

2h ago

Jobs minister meets with Canada Post union reps as overtime ban persists

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu is meeting with postal union officials in Ottawa today amid an overtime ban and declining mail volumes at a beleaguered Canada Post. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says...

17m ago

Ajax man facing new charges in alleged sexual abuse of second 14-year-old girl

A man from Ajax who was arrested earlier this month for the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl is facing new charges stemming from a sexual relationship with another young female teen. Durham...

2h ago

Top Stories

Boy, 14, charged with first-degree murder in 'random' stabbing of elderly Pickering woman

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman in Pickering on Thursday afternoon that police believe was a random attack. The teen appeared in...

1m ago

Few Ontario grocery stores accepting booze empties, some weigh returning licences

TORONTO — Very few Ontario grocery stores that are required to accept empty alcohol containers are doing so, leaving the future of the deposit return program in question as The Beer Store closes locations...

2h ago

Jobs minister meets with Canada Post union reps as overtime ban persists

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu is meeting with postal union officials in Ottawa today amid an overtime ban and declining mail volumes at a beleaguered Canada Post. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says...

17m ago

Ajax man facing new charges in alleged sexual abuse of second 14-year-old girl

A man from Ajax who was arrested earlier this month for the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl is facing new charges stemming from a sexual relationship with another young female teen. Durham...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:46
Blue Jays bring back Cricket Day, kick off weekend of fun giveaways at the ballpark

The Blue Jays are turning up the fun at Rogers Centre with the return of Cricket Day and a jam-packed weekend of exciting giveaways.

50m ago

3:09
Elderly woman fatally stabbed outside Pickering home, teen arrested: police

Durham Regional Police officers say they have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman outside her Pickering home. Nick Westoll reports.

12h ago

1:43
Hamilton police discover partial human remains in landfill search for missing woman

Hamilton police say they have discovered partial human remains in a landfill during their search for missing woman Shalini Singh.

2:24
Maple Leafs GM on season exit: 'There's some DNA that needs to change'

Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving spoke to reporters at an end-of-season news conference.

1:15
Trump's tariffs blocked by court, Elon Musk exits White House

A U.S. federal court has blocked Trump's proposed global tariffs; meanwhile Elon Musk bids farewell to the White House.

More Videos