Federal bill to bolster border security expected early next week

A Canada Border Services Agency officer and CBSA narcotics detection dog Denver take part in a narcotics detection demonstration at the CBSA Lansdowne Port of Entry in Lansdowne, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted May 30, 2025 5:56 pm.

Last Updated May 30, 2025 6:43 pm.

OTTAWA — The Liberal government plans to introduce legislation soon to strengthen border security in response to continuing pressure from the United States.

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree is expected to table a bill early next week.

The latest federal notice of coming legislation includes an act “respecting certain measures relating to the border between Canada and the United States and respecting other related security measures.”

The throne speech setting out the Liberal government’s agenda said this week that Canada and the United States have started defining a new economic and security relationship rooted in mutual respect and founded on common interests.

It said the government would introduce legislation to enhance security at Canada’s borders and give law enforcement and intelligence agencies new tools to stop the flow of fentanyl and its precursors.

The government also says the Canada Border Services Agency will be given new powers to examine goods destined for export to prevent the transport of illegal and stolen products, such as cars.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2025.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

