Bodies of pilots who died in collision at N.Y. airport to be repatriated to Canada

An airport maintenance crew moves the wreckage of an Air Canada Express jet, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, from the runway where it had collided with a Port Authority fire truck Sunday night at LaGuardia Airport, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 26, 2026 3:45 pm.

Last Updated March 26, 2026 5:23 pm.

MONTREAL — The bodies of the two Air Canada pilots who died in a collision on a runway at LaGuardia Airport on Sunday are being repatriated to Canada.

The Air Line Pilots Association says the body of first officer Mackenzie Gunther was scheduled to arrive at 3:43 p.m. at the Ottawa International Airport.

Capt. Antoine Forest’s body is set to arrive at 5:48 p.m. at Montréal Trudeau International Airport.

The association says the deaths of the two young aviators have shaken up the industry.

Forest’s death has sparked an outpouring of sympathy in his hometown of Coteau-du-Lac, Que., southwest of Montreal.

Gunther, 24, and Forest, 30, died when their Air Canada plane collided with a firetruck after landing at the airport.

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