Bodies of pilots who died in collision at N.Y. airport to be repatriated to Canada

MONTREAL — The bodies of the two Air Canada pilots who died in a collision on a runway at LaGuardia Airport on Sunday are being repatriated to Canada.

The Air Line Pilots Association says the body of first officer Mackenzie Gunther was scheduled to arrive at 3:43 p.m. at the Ottawa International Airport.

Capt. Antoine Forest’s body is set to arrive at 5:48 p.m. at Montréal Trudeau International Airport.

The association says the deaths of the two young aviators have shaken up the industry.

Forest’s death has sparked an outpouring of sympathy in his hometown of Coteau-du-Lac, Que., southwest of Montreal.

Gunther, 24, and Forest, 30, died when their Air Canada plane collided with a firetruck after landing at the airport.