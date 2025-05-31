Child found in the water at Mississauga park sent to hospital in critical condition

A child was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition on Saturday after they were found in a Mississauga ravine.

Emergency crews were called to Erindale Park, near Mississauga Road and Dundas Street shortly after 4:20 p.m. for reports of a young child who had wandered off.

Paramedics later confirmed to CityNews that the child was located in the water.

According to authorities, the kid sustained life-threatening injuries and emergency care was provided at the scene. They were later transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Erindale Park sprawls across 220 acres and hugs a section of the Credit River. It has multiple hiking trails and is the largest park in Mississauga.