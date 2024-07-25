3-year-old vulnerable child missing in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are looking for a young boy described as a vulnerable child who may be non-verbal.

Three-year-old Zaid was last seen at 6:20 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Erindale Park in Mississauga.

He is described as having a thin build with a short, dark afro haircut. He was wearing a yellow top with red writing and black pants with no shoes or socks when he went missing.

Firefighters joined Peel police in the search late Thursday night and a source tells CityNews that it is being expanded to nearby waterways.

Police are asking anyone who sees him to call 9-1-1 immediately.