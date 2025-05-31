Joint funeral to be held for two teens killed in crash that left five dead

Hundreds gather in the parking lot of the Walkerton District Community School in Walkerton, Ont. for a vigil on Sunday, May 25, 2025. On May 23,, four students and a teacher from the school were killed in a car accident on the way back from a softball tournament in Dorchester, Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 31, 2025 9:37 am.

A joint funeral service is set to be held today in Walkerton, Ont. for two of the teens killed in a crash near London just over a week ago.

Olivia Rourke, 17, and Danica Baker, 16, died along with two other girls and a teacher when their sport utility vehicle collided with another SUV and a transport truck on May 23.

The five, which also included students Rowan McLeod and Kaydance Fordt and teacher and coach Matt Eckert from Walkerton District Community School, had been returning from a sporting event in the area.

Related:

Dozens of support workers had a presence at the school this week as students and staff mourn the loss.

Bluewater District School Board director of education Lori Wilder said a memorial table had also been set up inside the school for the five victims.

Chris Peabody, the mayor of Brockton, the municipality encompassing Walkerton, says the “incomprehensible tragedy” has left the town devastated.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police search for man after suspicious incidents at Earlscourt Park involving children

Toronto police are searching for a man following several disturbing incidents involving children at Earlscourt Park on Friday afternoon. Investigators say there was an elementary school soccer tournament...

1h ago

Police investigate early morning shooting

Toronto police are investigating a shooting after a man showed up at a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the man checked into a hospital around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, with a gunshot wound...

2h ago

Son of woman who inspired assisted dying law chooses to die on his own terms

OTTAWA — Price Carter is planning to die this summer. The 68-year-old has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He knows it will take his life eventually; before it does, he intends to die...

2h ago

The country that made smoking sexy is breaking up with cigarettes

PARIS (AP) — Brigitte Bardot lounged barefoot on a Saint-Tropez beach, drawing languorous puffs from her cigarette. Another actor, Jean-Paul Belmondo, swaggered down the Champs-Élysées with smoke curling...

2h ago

Top Stories

Police search for man after suspicious incidents at Earlscourt Park involving children

Toronto police are searching for a man following several disturbing incidents involving children at Earlscourt Park on Friday afternoon. Investigators say there was an elementary school soccer tournament...

1h ago

Police investigate early morning shooting

Toronto police are investigating a shooting after a man showed up at a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the man checked into a hospital around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, with a gunshot wound...

2h ago

Son of woman who inspired assisted dying law chooses to die on his own terms

OTTAWA — Price Carter is planning to die this summer. The 68-year-old has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He knows it will take his life eventually; before it does, he intends to die...

2h ago

The country that made smoking sexy is breaking up with cigarettes

PARIS (AP) — Brigitte Bardot lounged barefoot on a Saint-Tropez beach, drawing languorous puffs from her cigarette. Another actor, Jean-Paul Belmondo, swaggered down the Champs-Élysées with smoke curling...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:09
14-year-old charged with first-degree murder in random attack on Pickering senior

An elderly woman is dead after being stabbed on her front lawn, allegedly by a 14-year-old stranger. Shauna Hunt with more from the grieving community as police continue to investigate.

15h ago

2:48
Questions raised about Pickering emergency alert warning of suspect

An emergency alert issued in the Greater Toronto Area after a Pickering woman was fatally stabbed is raising question about its wording and time it took for it to arrive on cellphones. Nick Westoll reports.

9h ago

0:34
Kenneth Lee murder trial: Teen found guilty of manslaughter

One of the eight girls on trial for the fatal swarming of Kenneth Lee has been found guilty of manslaughter.

17h ago

2:45
14-year-old charged in fatal stabbing of elderly woman

Durham police say a teenager was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman in Pickering.

21h ago

1:59
Pickering stabbing: Elderly woman killed described as 'loving' by neighbours

The community of Pickering is grieving following the violent stabbing of an elderly women, who residents say was loved by many.

23h ago

More Videos