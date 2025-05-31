Joint funeral to be held for two teens killed in crash that left five dead

A joint funeral service is set to be held today in Walkerton, Ont. for two of the teens killed in a crash near London just over a week ago.

Olivia Rourke, 17, and Danica Baker, 16, died along with two other girls and a teacher when their sport utility vehicle collided with another SUV and a transport truck on May 23.

The five, which also included students Rowan McLeod and Kaydance Fordt and teacher and coach Matt Eckert from Walkerton District Community School, had been returning from a sporting event in the area.

Dozens of support workers had a presence at the school this week as students and staff mourn the loss.

Bluewater District School Board director of education Lori Wilder said a memorial table had also been set up inside the school for the five victims.

Chris Peabody, the mayor of Brockton, the municipality encompassing Walkerton, says the “incomprehensible tragedy” has left the town devastated.