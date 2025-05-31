Pedestrian pronounced dead after a collision in Scarborough
Posted May 31, 2025 11:11 pm.
A man in his 70s has been pronounced dead following a collision in Scarborough on Saturday evening.
The Toronto Police Services says its officers were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Torrance Road just before 10:00 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.
According to paramedics, the pedestrian was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.
Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
An investigation is ongoing.