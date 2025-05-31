Pedestrian pronounced dead after a collision in Scarborough

A Toronto Police Services cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 31, 2025 11:11 pm.

A man in his 70s has been pronounced dead following a collision in Scarborough on Saturday evening.

The Toronto Police Services says its officers were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Torrance Road just before 10:00 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.

According to paramedics, the pedestrian was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Child pulled from Credit River in Mississauga, sent to hospital in critical condition

A child was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition on Saturday after they were found in a Mississauga ravine. Emergency crews were called to Erindale Park, near Mississauga Road and Dundas...

1h ago

Rallies held to stir up support for Canada Post workers across the country

HALIFAX — Canada Post employees gathered at rallies in 13 cities across the country on Saturday to highlight the ongoing labour dispute between their union and employer and stir up support for the workers...

4h ago

Man, 35, charged after suspicious incidents involving children at Earlscourt Park

Police have arrested a man in connection with several disturbing incidents involving children at Earlscourt Park on Friday afternoon. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says an elementary school soccer...

updated

3h ago

Springer hits two homers as Blue Jays top Athletics but lose Varsho to leg injury

George Springer hit two of Toronto's four home runs in an 8-7 victory over the Athletics on Saturday afternoon at Rogers Centre.  The designated hitter had a solo shot in the third inning off right-hander...

4h ago

Top Stories

Child pulled from Credit River in Mississauga, sent to hospital in critical condition

A child was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition on Saturday after they were found in a Mississauga ravine. Emergency crews were called to Erindale Park, near Mississauga Road and Dundas...

1h ago

Rallies held to stir up support for Canada Post workers across the country

HALIFAX — Canada Post employees gathered at rallies in 13 cities across the country on Saturday to highlight the ongoing labour dispute between their union and employer and stir up support for the workers...

4h ago

Man, 35, charged after suspicious incidents involving children at Earlscourt Park

Police have arrested a man in connection with several disturbing incidents involving children at Earlscourt Park on Friday afternoon. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says an elementary school soccer...

updated

3h ago

Springer hits two homers as Blue Jays top Athletics but lose Varsho to leg injury

George Springer hit two of Toronto's four home runs in an 8-7 victory over the Athletics on Saturday afternoon at Rogers Centre.  The designated hitter had a solo shot in the third inning off right-hander...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
Parents on high alert after man, 35, arrested for allegedly grabbing and filming children at Earlscourt Park

Rhianne Campbell has the latest tips from the Missing Children Society of Canada on how parents can keep their children safe.

4h ago

1:24
Funeral preparations underway for children killed in alleged drunk driving crash

A funeral will be held in mid-June for the three siblings killed in an Etobicoke crash allegedly caused by an impaired driver. Erica Natividad with the latest from the children's family and what happens next.

3:09
14-year-old charged with first-degree murder in random attack on Pickering senior

An elderly woman is dead after being stabbed on her front lawn, allegedly by a 14-year-old stranger. Shauna Hunt with more from the grieving community as police continue to investigate.
2:48
Questions raised about Pickering emergency alert warning of suspect

An emergency alert issued in the Greater Toronto Area after a Pickering woman was fatally stabbed is raising question about its wording and time it took for it to arrive on cellphones. Nick Westoll reports.

22h ago

0:34
Kenneth Lee murder trial: Teen found guilty of manslaughter

One of the eight girls on trial for the fatal swarming of Kenneth Lee has been found guilty of manslaughter.
More Videos