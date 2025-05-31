Two GTA highways closed for 12 hours Sunday for fundraising event

Getting in and out of the downtown core will require some extra patience on Sunday as two of the GTA’s busiest roadways will be closed for more than 12 hours for a fundraising event.

As of midnight, all lanes in both directions of the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway will be off limits to drivers for the Bike for Brain Health Ride, an annual initiative for cyclists to help raise funds to find a cure for dementia.

All eastbound traffic on the Gardiner will be forced onto Lake Shore Boulevard West at the South Kingsway, while the DVP will be closed starting at York Mills Road.

There will also be additional road closures around Exhibition Place, including Saskatchewan Road, British Columbia Road, Princes’ Boulevard, Quebec Street, PEI Crescent and Dufferin Street between Springhurst Avenue and Saskatchewan Road.

“Due to the extensive road closures, motorists can expect significant delays in the downtown core, particularly on arterial roadways,” Toronto police warn.

Roadways are expected to reopen by 4 p.m. Sunday.