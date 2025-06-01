At least 31 Palestinians are killed while heading to a Gaza aid hub, officials and witnesses say

Thick smoke and flames erupt from an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Sunday, June 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

By Mohammad Jahjouh And Samy Magdy, The Associated Press

Posted June 1, 2025 1:04 am.

Last Updated June 1, 2025 7:56 am.

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — At least 31 people were killed and scores were wounded on Sunday as they were on their way to receive food in the Gaza Strip, according to health officials and multiple witnesses. The witnesses said Israeli forces fired on crowds around a kilometer (1,000 yards) away from an aid site run by an Israeli-backed foundation.

The army released a brief statement saying it was “currently unaware of injuries caused by (Israeli military) fire within the Humanitarian Aid distribution site. The matter is still under review.”

The foundation said in a statement that it delivered aid “without incident” early on Sunday and has denied previous accounts of chaos and gunfire around its sites, which are in Israeli military zones where independent access is limited.

The Gaza Health Ministry said 31 people were killed and 170 others were wounded, updating an earlier toll.

Hours earlier, officials at a nearby field hospital run by the Red Cross said that at least 21 people were killed and another 175 were wounded, without saying who opened fire on them. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to reporters.

An Associated Press reporter saw dozens of wounded people being treated at the hospital.

A new aid system marred by chaos

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation ’s distribution of aid has been marred by chaos, and multiple witnesses have said Israeli troops fired on crowds near the delivery sites. Before Sunday, at least six people had been killed and more than 50 wounded according to local health officials.

The foundation says the private security contractors guarding its sites have not fired on the crowds, while the Israeli military has acknowledged firing warning shots on previous occasions.

The foundation said in a statement that it distributed 16 truckloads of aid early Sunday “without incident,” and dismissed what it referred to as “false reporting about deaths, mass injuries and chaos.”

‘The scene was horrible’

Thousands of people headed toward the distribution site hours before dawn. As they headed toward the site, Israeli forces ordered them to disperse and come back later, witnesses said. When the crowds reached the Flag Roundabout, around 1 kilometer (1,000 yards) away, at around 3 a.m., Israeli forces opened fire, the witnesses said.

“There was fire from all directions, from naval warships, from tanks and drones,” said Amr Abu Teiba, who was in the crowd.

He said he saw at least 10 bodies with gunshot wounds and several other wounded people, including women. People used carts to ferry the dead and wounded to the field hospital. “The scene was horrible,” he said.

Ibrahim Abu Saoud, another eyewitness, provided a nearly identical account. He said the military fired from about 300 meters (yards) away.

Abu Saoud said he saw many people with gunshot wounds, including a young man who he said had died at the scene. “We weren’t able to help him,” he said.

Mohammed Abu Teaima, 33, said he saw Israeli forces open fire and kill his cousin and another woman as they were heading toward the distribution site. He said his cousin was shot in his chest and died at the scene. Many others were wounded, including his brother-in-law, he said.

“They opened heavy fire directly toward us,” he said as he was waiting outside the Red Cross field hospital for word on his wounded relative.

The AP reporter arrived at the field hospital at around 6 a.m. and saw dozens of wounded, including women and children. The reporter also saw crowds of people returning from the distribution point. Some were carrying boxes of aid but most appeared to be coming back empty-handed.

The hub is part of a controversial new aid system

Israel and the United States say the new system is aimed at preventing Hamas from siphoning off assistance. Israel has not provided any evidence of systematic diversion, and the U.N. denies it has occurred.

U.N. agencies and major aid groups have refused to work with the new system, saying it violates humanitarian principles because it allows Israel to control who receives aid and forces people to relocate to distribution sites, risking yet more mass displacement in the territory.

The U.N. system has struggled to bring in aid after Israel slightly eased its total blockade of the territory last month. Those groups say Israeli restrictions, the breakdown of law and order, and widespread looting make it extremely difficult to deliver aid to Gaza’s roughly 2 million Palestinians.

Experts have warned that the territory is at risk of famine if more aid is not brought in.

The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting 251. They are still holding 58 hostages, around a third of them believed to be alive, after most of the rest were released in ceasefire agreements or other deals.

Israel’s military campaign has killed over 54,000 people, mostly women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not say how many of the dead were civilians or combatants. The offensive has destroyed vast areas of the territory, displaced around 90% of its population and left people almost completely reliant on international aid.

On Sunday, Israel said its forces killed the commander of a militant cell it says was behind an attack that killed 21 soldiers in the early months of the war. It was among the deadliest single events for the military in 19 months of fighting, excluding Hamas’ initial onslaught. The soldiers were killed when a blast from a rocket-propelled grenade fired by militants triggered explosives they were laying to blow up buildings.

___

Magdy reported from Cairo.

___

Follow AP’s war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Mohammad Jahjouh And Samy Magdy, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two GTA highways closed for 12 hours Sunday for fundraising event

Getting in and out of the downtown core will require some extra patience on Sunday as two of the GTA's busiest roadways will be closed for more than 12 hours for a fundraising event. As of midnight,...

53m ago

Construction complications force downtown intersection to close 1 month ahead of schedule

The intersection of King Street East and Church Street is set to fully close to all traffic starting June 2, at least one month ahead of schedule, due to complications arising from the replacement of a...

37m ago

'Crazy idea': Ontario councillors push back as strong mayor powers reach small towns

TORONTO — A month after Ontario's government extended strong mayor powers to a swath of new municipalities, some leaders are promising never to use the measures — but a chorus of small-town councillors...

42m ago

Ports, mines and pipelines top premiers' wish lists ahead of meeting with Carney

OTTAWA — Canada's premiers are heading into a meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney in Saskatoon Monday armed with their wish lists for major "nation-building" projects that could buttress the economy...

29m ago

Top Stories

Two GTA highways closed for 12 hours Sunday for fundraising event

Getting in and out of the downtown core will require some extra patience on Sunday as two of the GTA's busiest roadways will be closed for more than 12 hours for a fundraising event. As of midnight,...

53m ago

Construction complications force downtown intersection to close 1 month ahead of schedule

The intersection of King Street East and Church Street is set to fully close to all traffic starting June 2, at least one month ahead of schedule, due to complications arising from the replacement of a...

37m ago

'Crazy idea': Ontario councillors push back as strong mayor powers reach small towns

TORONTO — A month after Ontario's government extended strong mayor powers to a swath of new municipalities, some leaders are promising never to use the measures — but a chorus of small-town councillors...

42m ago

Ports, mines and pipelines top premiers' wish lists ahead of meeting with Carney

OTTAWA — Canada's premiers are heading into a meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney in Saskatoon Monday armed with their wish lists for major "nation-building" projects that could buttress the economy...

29m ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Toronto's newest music festival Jazzes things up

The JazzInToronto Community Celebration is taking place all weekend long throughout the downtown core, showcasing local artist. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

11h ago

2:58
Trump vows to double tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 50%

Donald Trump says he is doubling the tariffs on foreign imports of steel and aluminum to the U.S. Karling Donoghue takes a look at his announcement, and details how Canadian politicians are responding amid the growing trade-war.

12h ago

2:31
Gazans loot aid trucks, Hamas responds to ceasefire proposal

Desperate for food, Palestinians in Gaza continue to loot aid trucks as they cross into the enclave. Karling Donoghue details the growing concerns of famine in the strip, and looks at how Hamas has responded to the U.S. 60-day ceasefire proposal.

12h ago

2:56
Parents on high alert after man, 35, arrested for allegedly grabbing and filming children at Earlscourt Park

Rhianne Campbell has the latest tips from the Missing Children Society of Canada on how parents can keep their children safe.

12h ago

2:40
Thousands rally across Canada as tensions rise between postal workers and Canada Post

Thousands of postal workers and their supporters took to the streets across the country Saturday, amidst rising tensions on and off the bargaining table. Catalina Gillies was at one of the rallies and has more on their demands.

12h ago

More Videos