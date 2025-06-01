‘Universal Language’ leads film contenders heading into Canadian Screen Awards

Lisa Gilroy poses in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Kristina Ruddick *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted June 1, 2025 6:00 am.

Last Updated June 1, 2025 7:10 am.

An absurdist Winnipeg-set fever dream and a millennial identity dramedy are among the leading contenders heading into tonight’s Canadian Screen Awards.

Matthew Rankin’s “Universal Language” picked up five awards in the film categories at a ceremony over the weekend and will compete for several more tonight, capping off a multi-day celebration of Canadian film, television and digital storytelling.

It’s vying for the best film trophy against “The Apprentice,” “Darkest Miriam,” “Gamma Rays,” “Village Keeper” and “Who Do I Belong To.”

Jasmeet Raina’s Crave dramedy series “Late Bloomer” won four awards at a gala for scripted television on Saturday, and is in contention tonight for best comedy series.

It’s up against CTV’s “Children Ruin Everything,” CBC’s “One More Time” and Crave’s “Don’t Even” and “Office Movers.”

Edmonton-born comedian Lisa Gilroy says there’s no better time to spotlight homegrown talent as she hosts tonight’s Canadian Screen Awards, airing live from Toronto on CBC and CBC Gem.

“I know how hard it is to get TV shows and movies made (in Canada), and I’m so excited to celebrate the stuff that has been made,” she said in an interview earlier this month.

“It is so good and so funny. And we deserve to party.”

“Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent,” which led all nominees overall with 20, is up for several trophies tonight. It won two awards on Saturday for best writing in a drama series and best sound in fiction.

It will square off for best drama series against CBC’s “Allegiance” and “Bones of Crows,” Hollywood Suite’s “Potluck Ladies” and CTV’s ”Sight Unseen.”

“Law & Order Toronto” actors Kathleen Munroe and Aden Young compete for best lead performer in a drama series against Grace Dove of Crave’s “Bones of Crows,” Mayko Nguyen of Citytv’s “Hudson & Rex” and CBC stars Supinder Wraich of “Allegiance,” Hélène Joy of “Murdoch Mysteries, Michelle Morgan of “Heartland” and Vinessa Antoine of “Plan B.”

“Universal Language” stars Rojina Esmaeili and Pirouz Nemati are nominated for best performance in a leading comedy film role. They’re up against Maïla Valentir of “Ababooned,” Paul Spence of “Deaner ’89,” Taylor Olson of “Look at Me,” Emily Lê from “Paying for It,” Cate Blanchett of “Rumours” and Kaniehtiio Horn of “Seeds.”

Up for best performance in a leading drama film role are Sebastian Stan of “The Apprentice,” Oshim Ottawa of “Atikamekw Suns,” Britt Lower of “Darkest Miriam,” Carrie-Anne Moss of “:Die Alone,” Chaïmaa Zineddine Elidrissi of “Gamma Rays,” Sean Dalton of “Skeet,” Christine Beaulieu of “The Thawing of Ice,” and Olunike Adeliyi of “Village Keeper.”

In a last-minute programming shift on Thursday, the Canadian Screen Awards announced it would broadcast live on television — reversing earlier plans for a streaming-only show.

Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television CEO Tammy Frick previously said going online-only allowed the show to be more “flexible.”

Some top nominees had expressed disappointment in March, telling The Canadian Press that a televised broadcast is key to spotlighting Canadian talent.

The Academy said the decision to return to CBC TV came down to NHL scheduling — with no playoff game on Sunday, the two-hour show could air live.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2025.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

