Following a record setting season, Peterborough Track and Field athlete is taking his talents to the United States

Track and Field athlete Matthew Kathiravelu

By Alex Seixeiro

Posted June 2, 2025 8:25 am.

Last Updated June 2, 2025 8:26 am.

Matthew Kathiravelu is emerging as one of Canada’s Track and Field rising stars, setting an under-20 triple jump record at the New Balance Nationals in Boston earlier this year.

Matthew will soon begin a new Track and Field chapter by heading to the University of Pennsylvania this fall where he’ll continue chasing his dream of representing Canada at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Matthew Kathiravelu – Track and Field

