Police receive judicial authorization to identify youth who escaped detention facility

Police have obtained judicial authorization to identify a young person who escaped from a detention facility in Brampton while facing human trafficking and armed robbery charges.

Lucas Nyilas, 17, of Toronto, is now wanted for escape lawful custody after police say he fled the Cuthbert House Open Detention facility in the Nelson Street West and Main Street South area of Brampton on Friday, May 30, 2025 at around 11:45 a.m.

Nyilas is also wanted on warrants obtained by the Waterloo Regional Police Service, Peel Regional Police Service and the Hamilton Police Service.

“At the time of his escape, the male youth was being held in youth detention on two separate sets of charges laid by the Toronto Police Service, including Human Trafficking and several counts of Robbery with a Firearm,” Toronto police said in a relase.

Nyilas is described as five foot seven, 160 pounds with a medium build, brown hair with a buzz cut and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and red track pants.

Police say he is known to frequent the Etobicoke area.