Disney laying off several hundred employees worldwide

FILE - People visit the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

By Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Posted June 3, 2025 11:41 am.

Last Updated June 3, 2025 12:10 pm.

The Walt Disney Co. is laying off several hundred employees worldwide as the entertainment giant looks to trim some costs and adapt to evolving industry conditions.

A Disney spokesperson confirmed the action on Tuesday.

The exact number of jobs being cut is unknown, but layoffs will occur across several divisions, including television and film marketing, TV publicity, casting and development, and corporate financial operations.

No entire teams will be eliminated.

“As our industry transforms at a rapid pace, we continue to evaluate ways to efficiently manage our businesses while fueling the state-of-the-art creativity and innovation that consumers value and expect from Disney,” the spokesperson said. “As part of this ongoing work, we have identified opportunities to operate more efficiently and are eliminating a limited number of positions.”

Last month Disney posted solid profits and revenue in the second quarter as its domestic theme parks thrived and the company added well over a million subscribers to its streaming service. The company also boosted its profit expectations for the year.

Disney’s also been riding a wave of box office hits, including “Thunderbolts(asterisk)” and “Lilo & Stitch,” which is now the second-highest grossing movie of the year with $280.1 million in domestic ticket sales.

In 2023 Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that Disney would cut about 7,000 jobs as part of an ambitious companywide cost-savings plan and “strategic reorganization.” Disney said at the time that the job reductions were part of a targeted $5.5 billion cost savings across the company.

Shares of Disney, which is based in Burbank, California, rose slightly in midday trading.

Top Stories

Woman, 83, killed in Pickering random attack identified

Investigators with Durham Regional Police Service have identified the woman killed in a random attack in Pickering last week as 83-year-old Eleanor Doney. Doney was reportedly gardening in the front...

57m ago

2 men dead, woman injured following 'isolated' incident in Burlington: SIU

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following an early-morning incident at a home in Burlington where two men were found dead, and a woman was injured. Halton Regional Police...

updated

59m ago

Eglinton Crosstown on track for September opening, Premier Ford says

The long-delayed Eglinton Crosstown LRT is on track for a September opening, Premier Doug Ford told 680 NewsRadio on Tuesday. Ford added that the Metrolinx project will be handed over to the TTC in...

1h ago

2 men arrested in B.C, charged in Mississauga businessman's murder

Two men from British Columbia have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a businessman who was gunned down in a daylight shooting in Mississauga last month. Peel Regional Police (PRP)...

38m ago

