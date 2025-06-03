Wildfire smoke and shifting winds may impact Toronto air quality

Wildfire smoke from western and northern Canada is drifting into Toronto, causing air quality concerns. Experts warn wind shifts could worsen conditions. Brandon Rowe speaks with a doctor and meteorologist on what to expect and how to stay safe.

By Brandon Rowe & Joseph Ryan

Posted June 3, 2025 7:49 pm.

Last Updated June 3, 2025 7:52 pm.

Meteorologists and doctors are warning vulnerable residents in Toronto to be prepared, as wildfire smoke is expected to start drifting into the city.

While the air quality remains low to moderate risk, smoke from wildfires burning in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and northwestern Ontario is being carried by the wind into Toronto causing a haze in the skies.

Dr. Farhan Asrar, associate dean at Toronto Metropolitan University’s School of Medicine, says that wildfire smoke contains harmful substances such as 2.5 carbon monoxide.

“What these tend to do is that they irritate our throat, our lungs, it can actually worsen any pre-existing health conditions as well,” said Asrar.

Toronto’s air quality remains low to moderate risk, however, meteorologists say that could be changed by the direction of the wind.

“Strong wind gusts, and the direction of those winds play a major role in shifting wildfire smoke and haze from one region to another, so conditions may shift rather quickly depending on the day-to-day weather,” said CityNews’ meteorologist, Jessie Uppal.

She says Toronto could see conditions that could be worse than last summer as experts are predicting for a hotter than normal season for much of the country.

“Those hot dry conditions, well, they spell trouble when it comes down to the wildfire threat,” said Uppal.

Medical experts say it’s not just about watching the skies but it’s about being ready before the air quality changes.

“When they’re staying indoors it’s also looking at if they basically would need, let’s say some air filters,”

Doctors and forecasters are asking the public to monitor the Environment Canada and Toronto Public Health websites for real time updates in Toronto.

Click here to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee and to check out details on Toronto’s extended forecast.

Related:

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump signs proclamation to charge 50% tariffs on steel and aluminum

U.S. President Donald Trump has officially signed a proclamation to charge 50 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum. Trump said he doubled the rates after receiving new “information” about the...

3h ago

Woman, 83, killed in Pickering random attack identified

Investigators with Durham Regional Police Service have identified the woman killed in a random attack in Pickering last week as 83-year-old Eleanor Doney. Doney was reportedly gardening in the front...

5h ago

Toy maker Spin Master cuts jobs as it contends with tariff uncertainty

TORONTO — Toy maker Spin Master Corp. says it has cut jobs across the company as it tries to weather the impact of global tariffs on its business. In an emailed statement, spokeswoman Tammy Smitham...

2h ago

Eby says he won't be changing mind on another B.C. pipeline, rebuffing Ford

B.C. Premier David Eby says he won't be throwing his support behind a new oil pipeline through the province, dismissing Ontario Premier Doug Ford's suggestion that Eby would change his mind. Eby says...

38m ago

Top Stories

Trump signs proclamation to charge 50% tariffs on steel and aluminum

U.S. President Donald Trump has officially signed a proclamation to charge 50 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum. Trump said he doubled the rates after receiving new “information” about the...

3h ago

Woman, 83, killed in Pickering random attack identified

Investigators with Durham Regional Police Service have identified the woman killed in a random attack in Pickering last week as 83-year-old Eleanor Doney. Doney was reportedly gardening in the front...

5h ago

Toy maker Spin Master cuts jobs as it contends with tariff uncertainty

TORONTO — Toy maker Spin Master Corp. says it has cut jobs across the company as it tries to weather the impact of global tariffs on its business. In an emailed statement, spokeswoman Tammy Smitham...

2h ago

Eby says he won't be changing mind on another B.C. pipeline, rebuffing Ford

B.C. Premier David Eby says he won't be throwing his support behind a new oil pipeline through the province, dismissing Ontario Premier Doug Ford's suggestion that Eby would change his mind. Eby says...

38m ago

Most Watched Today

0:48
Pickering stabbing victim identified as 83-year-old Eleanor Doney

The victim of a random attack in a Pickering neighbourhood has been identified by her family as 83-year-old Eleanor Doney.

5h ago

0:23
Ford says Eglington LRT near completion for September: 'Thank God for that'

Ontario Premier Ford says the long-overdue Eglinton LRT is on track to be opened to the public by September.

7h ago

1:03
Two B.C. men arrested over murder of Brampton businessman

Peel Regional Police say they have arrested two men in British Columbia in connection to the murder of Brampton businessman Harjeet Dhadda.

8h ago

1:51
SIU investigating fatal 'struggle' between police and man at Burlington home

The Special Investigations Unit is looking into the deaths of two men, one of whom had a 'struggle' with police before dying from self-inflicted injuries.

8h ago

0:51
Two men left dead, one woman injured after incident in Burlington home

SIU are investigating a fatal altercation at a Burlington home where authorities found two men dead and one woman injured.

10h ago

More Videos