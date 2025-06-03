Wildfire smoke and shifting winds may impact Toronto air quality

Meteorologists and doctors are warning vulnerable residents in Toronto to be prepared, as wildfire smoke is expected to start drifting into the city.

While the air quality remains low to moderate risk, smoke from wildfires burning in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and northwestern Ontario is being carried by the wind into Toronto causing a haze in the skies.

Dr. Farhan Asrar, associate dean at Toronto Metropolitan University’s School of Medicine, says that wildfire smoke contains harmful substances such as 2.5 carbon monoxide.

“What these tend to do is that they irritate our throat, our lungs, it can actually worsen any pre-existing health conditions as well,” said Asrar.

Toronto’s air quality remains low to moderate risk, however, meteorologists say that could be changed by the direction of the wind.

“Strong wind gusts, and the direction of those winds play a major role in shifting wildfire smoke and haze from one region to another, so conditions may shift rather quickly depending on the day-to-day weather,” said CityNews’ meteorologist, Jessie Uppal.

She says Toronto could see conditions that could be worse than last summer as experts are predicting for a hotter than normal season for much of the country.

“Those hot dry conditions, well, they spell trouble when it comes down to the wildfire threat,” said Uppal.

Medical experts say it’s not just about watching the skies but it’s about being ready before the air quality changes.

“When they’re staying indoors it’s also looking at if they basically would need, let’s say some air filters,”

Doctors and forecasters are asking the public to monitor the Environment Canada and Toronto Public Health websites for real time updates in Toronto.

Click here to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee and to check out details on Toronto’s extended forecast.