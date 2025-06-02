Mother Nature is finally giving Toronto residents a taste of summer to kick off the month of June, but we’re not evading the rain quite yet.

Monday is shaping up to be a beautiful start to the week, with sunny skies and a daytime high of 23 °C in Toronto. It will be followed by even warmer temperatures on Tuesday, with a forecasted high of 27 °C.

The UV index for both days will be 8 and 9, respectively.

Wednesday becomes a bit trickier when it comes to a return to the rain. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers for Toronto that day, though the heat and humidity will stick around with a daytime high of 27 °C, feeling more like 34 at its peak.

The long-range forecast isn’t as promising, particularly to cap off the week. Temperatures are slated to drop to 21 °C and 22 °C in Toronto on Thursday and Friday, with rain forecast for both days. Showers could become heavy on Thursday evening, with 5 to 10 mm of accumulation by Friday morning.

Toronto residents welcome June after an unusually cool May

June couldn’t have come sooner for many in southern Ontario following an unseasonably cool month of May.

In Toronto, the average daytime high temperature in May is approximately 19 °C, with daily highs typically ranging from 17 °C to 20 °C. This year, Toronto experienced an average daytime high temperature of approximately 16.5 °C, with average daily lows around 8.6 °C.

Toronto received approximately 76 mm of total precipitation in May, aligning closely with the city’s monthly historical average. The month featured several rainy periods, particularly in the first half, with notable rainfall on days such as May 1, May 2, May 5, May 6, May 13, and May 14.

