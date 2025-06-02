Summer heat to hit Toronto ahead of potential mid-week downpour

Temperatures are expected to pick up this week, but that doesn't mean dry conditions. Meteorologist Carl Lam has the long-range forecast.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 2, 2025 8:01 am.

Last Updated June 2, 2025 8:15 am.

Mother Nature is finally giving Toronto residents a taste of summer to kick off the month of June, but we’re not evading the rain quite yet.

Monday is shaping up to be a beautiful start to the week, with sunny skies and a daytime high of 23 °C in Toronto. It will be followed by even warmer temperatures on Tuesday, with a forecasted high of 27 °C.

The UV index for both days will be 8 and 9, respectively.

Related:

Wednesday becomes a bit trickier when it comes to a return to the rain. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers for Toronto that day, though the heat and humidity will stick around with a daytime high of 27 °C, feeling more like 34 at its peak.

The long-range forecast isn’t as promising, particularly to cap off the week. Temperatures are slated to drop to 21 °C and 22 °C in Toronto on Thursday and Friday, with rain forecast for both days. Showers could become heavy on Thursday evening, with 5 to 10 mm of accumulation by Friday morning.

Toronto residents welcome June after an unusually cool May

June couldn’t have come sooner for many in southern Ontario following an unseasonably cool month of May.

In Toronto, the average daytime high temperature in May is approximately 19 °C, with daily highs typically ranging from 17 °C to 20 °C. This year, Toronto experienced an average daytime high temperature of approximately 16.5 °C, with average daily lows around 8.6 °C.

Toronto received approximately 76 mm of total precipitation in May, aligning closely with the city’s monthly historical average. The month featured several rainy periods, particularly in the first half, with notable rainfall on days such as May 1, May 2, May 5, May 6, May 13, and May 14.

Click here to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee and to check out details on Toronto’s extended forecast.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario to limit debate on controversial Bill 5, among other legislation

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government is moving to shut down debate on its most controversial piece of legislation this session, one of a plethora of bills getting the fast-track treatment before the...

1h ago

'Mission impossible': Why the Bank of Canada faces 'risky' June rate decision

Few would confuse Hollywood action star Tom Cruise with Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem. But while Cruise rides a plane in tailspin to his latest box office smash, some economists say Macklem finds...

8m ago

4 men wanted in attempted kidnapping investigation in North York

Police are on the hunt for four men who are wanted in connection with an attempted kidnapping investigation in North York. The Toronto Police Service says its officers responded to a call about a person...

9h ago

FBI says 8 injured in Colorado attack by man with makeshift flamethrower who yelled 'Free Palestine'

A man with a makeshift flamethrower yelled “Free Palestine” and hurled an incendiary device into a group that had assembled to raise attention for Israeli hostages in Gaza, law enforcement officials...

5m ago

Top Stories

Ontario to limit debate on controversial Bill 5, among other legislation

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government is moving to shut down debate on its most controversial piece of legislation this session, one of a plethora of bills getting the fast-track treatment before the...

1h ago

'Mission impossible': Why the Bank of Canada faces 'risky' June rate decision

Few would confuse Hollywood action star Tom Cruise with Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem. But while Cruise rides a plane in tailspin to his latest box office smash, some economists say Macklem finds...

8m ago

4 men wanted in attempted kidnapping investigation in North York

Police are on the hunt for four men who are wanted in connection with an attempted kidnapping investigation in North York. The Toronto Police Service says its officers responded to a call about a person...

9h ago

FBI says 8 injured in Colorado attack by man with makeshift flamethrower who yelled 'Free Palestine'

A man with a makeshift flamethrower yelled “Free Palestine” and hurled an incendiary device into a group that had assembled to raise attention for Israeli hostages in Gaza, law enforcement officials...

5m ago

Most Watched Today

1:27
GTA entering a warmer stretch of weather

Temperatures are expected to pick up this week, but that doesn't mean dry conditions. Meteorologist Carl Lam has the long-range forecast.

13h ago

2:36
Full closure of King and Church Streets intersection begins June 1, due to construction complications

Rhianne Campbell has the latest reaction from businesses and commuters in the area.

13h ago

2:08
Toronto's newest music festival Jazzes things up

The JazzInToronto Community Celebration is taking place all weekend long throughout the downtown core, showcasing local artist. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

2:58
Trump vows to double tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 50%

Donald Trump says he is doubling the tariffs on foreign imports of steel and aluminum to the U.S. Karling Donoghue takes a look at his announcement, and details how Canadian politicians are responding amid the growing trade-war.

2:34
Warmer weather is just around the corner

The temperature is expected to heat up after a cool weekend. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.
More Videos