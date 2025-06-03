White House says Trump will double tariffs on steel, aluminum Wednesday

Donald Trump says he is doubling the tariffs on foreign imports of steel and aluminum to the U.S. Karling Donoghue takes a look at his announcement, and details how Canadian politicians are responding amid the growing trade-war.

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted June 3, 2025 2:09 pm.

Last Updated June 3, 2025 3:55 pm.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says U.S. President Donald Trump will double steel and aluminum tariffs on Wednesday.

Leavitt says Trump will sign an executive order later Tuesday to increase the duties to 50 per cent.

In March, Trump imposed 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to the United States.

Trump announced his intention to double the duties at a steel plant on Friday.

When asked whether there would be any exemptions, Leavitt told reporters Trump will keep his promise to steelworkers.

Canadian industries have said the tariffs could be devastating and have called on Ottawa to provide support.

Top Stories

Woman, 83, killed in Pickering random attack identified

Investigators with Durham Regional Police Service have identified the woman killed in a random attack in Pickering last week as 83-year-old Eleanor Doney. Doney was reportedly gardening in the front...

1h ago

Anti-Semitic slur directed at Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy during Toronto pizza review

Sports media mogul and pizza review king Dave Portnoy was the target of an anti-Semitic slur during a recent visit to Toronto. Portnoy, who is Jewish, was in the Big Smoke for a Bitcoin conference and...

4h ago

2 men dead, woman injured following 'isolated' incident in Burlington: SIU

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following an early-morning incident at a home in Burlington where two men were found dead, and a woman was injured. Halton Regional Police...

2h ago

Eglinton Crosstown on track for September opening, Premier Ford says

The long-delayed Eglinton Crosstown LRT is on track for a September opening, Premier Doug Ford told 680 NewsRadio on Tuesday. Ford added that the Metrolinx project will be handed over to the TTC in...

1h ago

