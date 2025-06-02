Joly commits to prioritizing Canadian steel, aluminum for defence, infrastructure

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly says Ottawa is committed to using Canadian steel and aluminum in national infrastructure and defence projects as President Donald Trump threatens to impose more tariffs.

Joly met with aluminum industry leaders at a summit in Montreal on Sunday.

Joly says the government is waiting to see if Trump follows through on his threat to increase steel and aluminum tariffs to 50 per cent through an executive order.

The United Steelworkers union says it welcomes Joly’s announcement.

Union national director Marty Warren says his organization will be watching to ensure the federal government follows through on its promise to use Canadian metals.

The Liberals campaigned in the recent election on “maximizing” the use of Canadian steel, aluminum and forestry products in public projects.