MyToronto Pay deactivated; City offers alternate methods to pay property taxes, utility bills

As of Monday, the City of Toronto has decommissioned the MyToronto Pay platform on which Torontonians could sign up for pre-authorized payments of property taxes and utility bills.

The platform was introduced in 2022 and was launched by U.S. based tech company PayIt. An auditor general’s report in October 2024 found problems with how the contract was awarded and that the City’s unsolicited proposal policy had been disregarded.

Based on the report’s recommendations in November 2024, City Council directed staff to decommission the platform at the end of the City’s contract with the provider on June 2, 2025.

The current available options to pay property taxes and utility bills are online payments via your financial institution, by mail or in person at a tax and utility payment counter at Toronto City Hall or a civic centre.

Pre-authorized payments via MyToronto Pay have not been withdrawn since May 16. Pre-authorized payments are still available, but those who were enrolled for such payments with MyToronto Pay must now enroll in the City’s pre-authorized payment program. To do so, you can use the City’s property tax lookup and utility account lookup.

You’ll need to sign in using the information on your property tax or utility bill when prompted, and an option to enroll in pre-authorized payments will be available after you sign in. If you’re already enrolled in the City’s pre-authorized payments, this option will not show up, and you do not need to re-enroll.

If you signed up for e-billing with the City, you will continue to receive emails about your bills. MyToronto Pay e-billing customers will remain enrolled in the City’s service and should watch for notifications from ebillingtoronto@city.toronto.ca.

In a statement, the City of Toronto told CityNews they are also currently developing a new payment strategy.

“The City is also developing a Payments Modernization Strategy, that will deliver flexible, accessible, and modern payment options that provide customers choice and convenience and a consistent and modern payments experience – with the needs of the public at the centre of the strategy. Staff will report back to Council by the fourth quarter of 2025 with further details on the strategy.”