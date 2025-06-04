Proposed lawsuit alleges Toronto violated refugees’ rights by denying shelter beds

A group of asylum seekers are seen living on the street outside Toronto's shelter intake office at Peter and Richmond streets. CITYNEWS/Bertram Dandy

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 4, 2025 3:19 pm.

Last Updated June 4, 2025 3:20 pm.

A proposed class-action lawsuit against the City of Toronto alleges the city violated refugee claimants’ Charter rights by denying them access to shelter beds for nearly a year.

The proposed suit was filed on behalf of refugees, refugee claimants and asylum seekers who sought shelter in Toronto and were unable to get a bed between Nov. 7, 2022 and Oct. 1, 2023, when it says the city stopped allowing claimants to access its base shelter system.

It also includes shelter seekers who were told to contact either Service Canada or Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, which the suit says were unable to provide housing assistance.

The lawsuit requires certification from a judge to proceed.

It also alleges the city’s practice disproportionately impacted members of the Black community, as many of the refugee claimants had arrived from countries with predominantly Black populations.

City spokesperson Elise von Scheel says the city will respond “in due course” and has no further comment as the case is before the court. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

10 males arrested, 1 wanted in multiple violent incidents, including Scarborough pub mass shooting

Toronto police have arrested 10 males in connection to multiple violent incidents across the GTA, including the brazen mass shooting inside Scarborough's Piper Arms pub, where 12 people were injured. An...

17m ago

Premier Ford says Ontario will 'onshore' steel manufacturing in response to Trump's tariff escalation

Premier Doug Ford was in a familiar spot on Wednesday morning -- on CNN, exasperated with U.S. President Donald Trump. Ford, who now routinely appears on U.S. network news to voice his grievances with...

3h ago

Patients allege neglectful obstetrics and gynecology care by Toronto doctor

Marie-Louise Fitrion says she was asleep in a hospital bed when she woke up to an obstetrician’s hand in her vagina. It was Oct. 25, 2018, the morning of giving birth to her second child, and she...

5h ago

MyToronto Pay deactivated; City offers alternate methods to pay property taxes, utility bills

As of Monday, the City of Toronto has decommissioned the MyToronto Pay platform on which Torontonians could sign up for pre-authorized payments of property taxes and utility bills. The platform was...

37m ago

Top Stories

10 males arrested, 1 wanted in multiple violent incidents, including Scarborough pub mass shooting

Toronto police have arrested 10 males in connection to multiple violent incidents across the GTA, including the brazen mass shooting inside Scarborough's Piper Arms pub, where 12 people were injured. An...

17m ago

Premier Ford says Ontario will 'onshore' steel manufacturing in response to Trump's tariff escalation

Premier Doug Ford was in a familiar spot on Wednesday morning -- on CNN, exasperated with U.S. President Donald Trump. Ford, who now routinely appears on U.S. network news to voice his grievances with...

3h ago

Patients allege neglectful obstetrics and gynecology care by Toronto doctor

Marie-Louise Fitrion says she was asleep in a hospital bed when she woke up to an obstetrician’s hand in her vagina. It was Oct. 25, 2018, the morning of giving birth to her second child, and she...

5h ago

MyToronto Pay deactivated; City offers alternate methods to pay property taxes, utility bills

As of Monday, the City of Toronto has decommissioned the MyToronto Pay platform on which Torontonians could sign up for pre-authorized payments of property taxes and utility bills. The platform was...

37m ago

Most Watched Today

0:28
WARNING: Toronto police release footage of Scarborough pub mass shooting

Toronto police released camera footage of the moment a suspect entered a Scarborough pub in March and began shooting at several people, injuring 12.

1h ago

0:53
Ford pledges to onshore steel and aluminum as tariffs take effect

Ontario Premier Doug Ford pledged to 'onshore' steel and aluminum in Ontario in retaliation of Trump's 50 per cent tariffs on imports.

3h ago

0:46
Crash on Highway 401 in Oshawa leaves motorcyclist dead

A 25-year-old man has died after colliding with a tractor-trailer on Highway 401 in Oshawa.

6h ago

0:45
Lawrence Heights shooting leaves one man dead, five others injured

Toronto police are investigating a fatal shooting at North York's Lawrence Heights neighbourhood that left one man dead and five others injured.

7h ago

2:22
Community calls for safety measures at Mississauga park after child pulled from ravine

After a tragic child drowning in a Mississauga Park, residents and councillors are now looking into whether safety measures can be put in place to better protect children. Afua Baah reports. 

19h ago

More Videos