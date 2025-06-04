Proposed lawsuit alleges Toronto violated refugees’ rights by denying shelter beds

A proposed class-action lawsuit against the City of Toronto alleges the city violated refugee claimants’ Charter rights by denying them access to shelter beds for nearly a year.

The proposed suit was filed on behalf of refugees, refugee claimants and asylum seekers who sought shelter in Toronto and were unable to get a bed between Nov. 7, 2022 and Oct. 1, 2023, when it says the city stopped allowing claimants to access its base shelter system.

It also includes shelter seekers who were told to contact either Service Canada or Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, which the suit says were unable to provide housing assistance.

The lawsuit requires certification from a judge to proceed.

It also alleges the city’s practice disproportionately impacted members of the Black community, as many of the refugee claimants had arrived from countries with predominantly Black populations.

City spokesperson Elise von Scheel says the city will respond “in due course” and has no further comment as the case is before the court.