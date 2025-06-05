BMO Financial Group making changes to senior executive ranks

A person makes their way past the Bank of Montreal (BMO) building in the Financial District of Toronto, on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 5, 2025 8:17 am.

Last Updated June 5, 2025 8:57 am.

TORONTO — BMO Financial Group made changes to its senior executive ranks including the appointment of Aron Levine as group head and president, BMO U.S.

Levine will lead BMO’s U.S. personal and business banking, U.S. commercial banking and U.S. wealth management businesses, effective July 7. He will report to BMO Financial Group chief executive Darryl White and Darrel Hackett, CEO, BMO U.S., who will have overall accountability for BMO’s U.S. business and serve as chair of the bank’s U.S. management committee.

BMO also says Nadim Hirji, who has led BMO’s North American commercial banking business since March 2023, will be appointed vice-chair, BMO commercial banking.

The changes come as BMO says Ernie (Erminia) Johannson plans to retire in early 2026, after leading BMO’s North American personal and business banking group since 2020. Johannson will be appointed senior adviser.

The bank says Sharon Haward-Laird will be appointed group head, Canadian commercial banking and North American shared services and co-head of Canadian personal and commercial banking, while Mat Mehrotra will be appointed group head, Canadian personal and business banking and co-head of Canadian personal and commercial banking.

Mona Malone will be appointed chief administrative officer and continue to serve as chief human resources officer, while Paul Noble will be appointed general counsel and group head, legal and regulatory compliance.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BMO)

The Canadian Press

