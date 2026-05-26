Suspects in numerous Shoppers Drug Mart perfume smash-and-grab robberies arrested: Hamilton police

Hamilton police say they’ve arrested four suspects who allegedly pulled off a string of high-end perfume and cologne thefts at Shoppers Drug Mart locations across the city — in some instances using smash-and-grab techniques frequently seen in jewellery store heists.

The probe began in April 2026 after multiple Shoppers Drug Mart locations were targeted.

“As the investigation progressed, investigators observed an escalation in the incidents, with suspects using hammers to smash glass fragrance display cases before stealing large quantities of perfume and cologne products,” Hamilton police said in a release.

Investigators say the same suspects committed three smash-and-grab robberies on consecutive days in late May, 2026. The first one took place on May 21 at a Shoppers at 66 Upper James Street. The next day, the culprits struck a store at 510 Concession street, and another at 1000 Golf Links Road.

In all three instances the suspects smashed display cases and stole pricey fragrance products before fleeing in a grey Nissan Rogue.

Not long after the third robbery, officers located the suspect vehicle and arrested four individuals, allegedly seizing backpacks filled with perfume and cologne, as well as a hammer, crowbar and knife — tools police say were used during the robberies.

“The investigation is linked to 13 reported theft and robbery incidents across Hamilton dating back to April 2026, with reported losses exceeding $21,000,” police added.

Damian Bent-Gale, 21, Deshawn Davidson, 27, Brandon Ferris, 35, and Nicole Martin, 40, all of Hamilton, face robbery charges.