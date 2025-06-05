Got extra cash? Here’s when experts say it’s best to make a lump-sum mortgage payment

A person walks past multiple for-sale and sold real estate signs in Mississauga, Ont., on May 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Craig Wong, The Canadian Press

Posted June 5, 2025 10:00 am.

Last Updated June 5, 2025 11:10 am.

Being mortgage free can seem like a distant goal when the outstanding balance is in the hundreds of thousands of dollars and most of your regular payments are going toward paying interest.

But if you can afford it, financial experts say making additional lump-sum payments can help speed your path to being debt free.

“Making lump sum payments on your mortgage is a pretty powerful strategy to save on your interest and become mortgage free a lot sooner,” says Patty Hopper, a mobile mortgage specialist at Vancity in North Vancouver, B.C.

By making a lump-sum payment on your mortgage in addition to your regular payments, you reduce the outstanding balance. This saves you cash in the long run because you’ll no longer be paying interest on that amount.

Hopper said a lot people don’t have the extra cash flow to make an extra payment, but if you’re lucky enough to receive a bonus at work or a tax refund, that can be used to make a lump-sum payment once a year.

“Any little bit is going to save you interest,” Hopper said.

When mortgage rates were less than two per cent, the case for using extra cash to make additional payments instead of investing that money in hopes of making more than you were paying in interest was hard to make.

But with higher interest rates combined with volatile stock markets, the case for trying to do better by investing the money versus the sure thing of paying down additional debt and saving on interest is harder to make.

Mengdie Hong, a senior financial planner at RBC in Ottawa, said you want to compare your mortgage rate and expected return on the investments.

“In simple words, if your mortgage rate is higher than what you expect from your investment … it may be best to allocate this excess cash to the mortgage, but if your expected return is noticeably higher than the mortgage, you may want to invest,” Hong said.

Making lump-sum payments on your mortgage can also help keep any rise in your payments in check if you face a higher interest rate upon renewal, because your outstanding balance will be lower.

And if you find yourself selling your home before you’ve fully repaid your loan, you’ll end up with more cash in hand because of the lower amount you owed.

“You’ve got more cash on hand to make your next purchase or to move forward in the next leg of your journey,” Hopper said.

The size of any lump-sum payment aren’t without restrictions, which will vary between lenders. How much you can repay early and how often will be laid out in the documents you signed when you took out the loan.

Both Hong and Hopper say extra payments on your mortgage shouldn’t be made in isolation and must be considered as part of your overall financial plan. The status of your emergency fund, RRSP, RESP and TFSA contributions, and other debts all need to be considered.

Hong said if you have other, higher-interest debt, such as outstanding credit card balances, that may be where you want to be making extra payments.

“So before you apply this lump sum, you may want to review all the debts that you have,” she said.

Hong says paying down your mortgage and becoming debt-free sooner feels great, but you don’t necessarily want to do it at the expense of flexibility.

“We always want to have flexibility and options in our financial plan,” she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2025.

Craig Wong, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man wanted in High Park sexual assault dragged woman through wooded area: police

A suspect is wanted after police say a woman was sexually assaulted in High Park late Wednesday night. Toronto police say they were called to the park in the Howard Park Avenue and Parkside Drive area...

46m ago

Hamilton street named Ontario's worst road again, Toronto's Gardiner joins 2025 list

A notorious street in Hamilton has earned the reputation as the worst road in Ontario for the second-straight year, as Toronto's Gardiner Expressway finds itself on the 2025 list. CAA South Central...

3h ago

TTC appoints former NYC transit executive as new CEO, replacing Rick Leary

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has introduced Mandeep Lali, a former New York City Transit executive, as its next CEO. Lali served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of...

3m ago

Canada Post union files labour practices complaint

OTTAWA — The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says it has filed an unfair labour practice complaint against Canada Post related to ongoing contract bargaining. The union alleges in the complaint that...

17m ago

Top Stories

Man wanted in High Park sexual assault dragged woman through wooded area: police

A suspect is wanted after police say a woman was sexually assaulted in High Park late Wednesday night. Toronto police say they were called to the park in the Howard Park Avenue and Parkside Drive area...

46m ago

Hamilton street named Ontario's worst road again, Toronto's Gardiner joins 2025 list

A notorious street in Hamilton has earned the reputation as the worst road in Ontario for the second-straight year, as Toronto's Gardiner Expressway finds itself on the 2025 list. CAA South Central...

3h ago

TTC appoints former NYC transit executive as new CEO, replacing Rick Leary

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has introduced Mandeep Lali, a former New York City Transit executive, as its next CEO. Lali served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of...

3m ago

Canada Post union files labour practices complaint

OTTAWA — The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says it has filed an unfair labour practice complaint against Canada Post related to ongoing contract bargaining. The union alleges in the complaint that...

17m ago

Most Watched Today

0:53
Former astronaut, federal minister Marc Garneau dies at 76

Marc Garneau, the first Canadian in space who went on to become a high-profile federal politician, has died at the age of 76.

15h ago

3:42
10 people arrested in connection to violent incidents including Scarborough mass shooting

11 people have been charged in connection to a series of violent incidents in Toronto, including a mass shooting at a Scarborough pub. Afua Baah reports.

17h ago

2:45
Grieving mother speaks out after her son falls off of balcony under construction

A mother is sharing her grief, days after her special needs son fell to his death at a Toronto high rise. The child had accidentally ventured out onto a balcony that was under construction. Catalina Gillies reports on this Citynews exclusive.

17h ago

3:08
10 arrested in Scarborough pub shooting, fatal North York shooting targeted: Toronto police

Toronto police have arrested 10 men and are still searching for one suspect in connection to the Scarborough pub mass shooting. Police also said they are investigating a fatal targeted shooting in North York.

19h ago

0:28
WARNING: Toronto police release footage of Scarborough pub mass shooting

Toronto police released camera footage of the moment a suspect entered a Scarborough pub in March and began shooting at several people, injuring 12.

21h ago

More Videos