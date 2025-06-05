Nintendo Switch 2 launch draws eager fans

Customers lin up to purchase Nintendo Switch 2 at an electronics retailer in Tokyo, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)

By Ayaka Mcgill, The Associated Press

Posted June 5, 2025 5:00 am.

Last Updated June 5, 2025 8:17 am.

Eager customers lined up outside electronics stores in Tokyo hours in advance to collect their pre-ordered Nintendo Switch 2 video game consoles.

The much anticipated Switch 2, being released around the world Thursday, is an upgrade to its eight-year-old predecessor with new social features meant to draw players into online gaming. Nintendo is counting on the Switch 2 to boost sagging sales.

In the U.S., a chaotic pre-order process in April left some fans frustrated after the consoles quickly sold out.

In Japan, the new consoles were sold through a competitive lottery system that Nintendo said got about 2.2 million applications.

Outside the official draw, some retailers offered their own lotteries to pre-order the devices.

Koji Takahashi was among those who missed out on the official draw but he was selected in the second round of a lottery held by a major electronics retailer in Japan.

He was first in line waiting outside the store, arriving four hours ahead of its opening. He hoped to secure a limited supply of Nintendo accessories to buy along with his pre-ordered Switch 2.

“I feel very sorry for those who weren’t successful in the lottery. But I also had tough time getting this far, so I hope they forgive me!” Takahashi said.

The new console comes with a larger and higher resolution screen than its predecessor, with improved processing power, offering smoother and more vivid graphics.

Nintendo has said it expects to sell 15 million Switch 2 consoles for the fiscal year through March 2026.

The company has promised to roll out attractive software for the Switch 2 later this year, including “The Legend of Zelda” games, a Pokemon title and a Kirby game, as well as offerings from outside software companies.

Nintendo is capitalizing on the launch with the opening of a store in San Francisco and the Super Nintendo World amusement facility in Orlando, Florida, both set for this month.

The Switch 2’s rollout arrives at an uncertain time for much of the gaming industry due to new tariffs implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump.

In the U.S., the Switch 2’s baseline launch price is $449.99 — significantly higher than the original Switch’s $299 price tag.

U.S. preorders for the Switch 2 were delayed for several weeks so the company could assess the potential impact of tariffs.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

North York apartment evacuated due to high levels of carbon monoxide, 1 to hospital

A low-rise apartment building in North York was evacuated on Thursday due to high levels of carbon monoxide, and one person was sent to the hospital. Toronto Fire Services (TFS) tells CityNews that...

1h ago

Boy, 7, dies after falling from balcony of North York high-rise building under construction

A mother is calling for justice following the death of her seven-year-old son, who fell from the 15th-floor balcony of a North York high-rise building under construction. "This is not fair. I need justice...

3h ago

Hamilton street named Ontario's worst road again, Toronto's Gardiner joins 2025 list

A notorious street in Hamilton has earned the reputation as the worst road in Ontario for the second-straight year, as Toronto's Gardiner Expressway finds itself on the 2025 list. CAA South Central...

8m ago

What happened to the Sullivan kids in Nova Scotia?

It's a mystery in Nova Scotia that's gained attention across the country. This week marked one month since the disappearance of six-year-old Lilly Sullivan and her four-year-old brother, Jack Sullivan. The...

The Big Story

44m ago

Top Stories

North York apartment evacuated due to high levels of carbon monoxide, 1 to hospital

A low-rise apartment building in North York was evacuated on Thursday due to high levels of carbon monoxide, and one person was sent to the hospital. Toronto Fire Services (TFS) tells CityNews that...

1h ago

Boy, 7, dies after falling from balcony of North York high-rise building under construction

A mother is calling for justice following the death of her seven-year-old son, who fell from the 15th-floor balcony of a North York high-rise building under construction. "This is not fair. I need justice...

3h ago

Hamilton street named Ontario's worst road again, Toronto's Gardiner joins 2025 list

A notorious street in Hamilton has earned the reputation as the worst road in Ontario for the second-straight year, as Toronto's Gardiner Expressway finds itself on the 2025 list. CAA South Central...

8m ago

What happened to the Sullivan kids in Nova Scotia?

It's a mystery in Nova Scotia that's gained attention across the country. This week marked one month since the disappearance of six-year-old Lilly Sullivan and her four-year-old brother, Jack Sullivan. The...

The Big Story

44m ago

Most Watched Today

0:53
Former astronaut, federal minister Marc Garneau dies at 76

Marc Garneau, the first Canadian in space who went on to become a high-profile federal politician, has died at the age of 76.

11h ago

3:42
10 people arrested in connection to violent incidents including Scarborough mass shooting

11 people have been charged in connection to a series of violent incidents in Toronto, including a mass shooting at a Scarborough pub. Afua Baah reports.

14h ago

2:45
Grieving mother speaks out after her son falls off of balcony under construction

A mother is sharing her grief, days after her special needs son fell to his death at a Toronto high rise. The child had accidentally ventured out onto a balcony that was under construction. Catalina Gillies reports on this Citynews exclusive.

14h ago

3:08
10 arrested in Scarborough pub shooting, fatal North York shooting targeted: Toronto police

Toronto police have arrested 10 men and are still searching for one suspect in connection to the Scarborough pub mass shooting. Police also said they are investigating a fatal targeted shooting in North York.

16h ago

0:28
WARNING: Toronto police release footage of Scarborough pub mass shooting

Toronto police released camera footage of the moment a suspect entered a Scarborough pub in March and began shooting at several people, injuring 12.

17h ago

More Videos