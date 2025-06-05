Tom Felton will become Draco Malfoy again – this time, on Broadway

FILE - Tom Felton poses for photographers upon arrival at the Olivier Awards in London, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

By Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Posted June 5, 2025 12:34 pm.

Last Updated June 5, 2025 1:13 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Felton — the original Draco Malfoy from the “Harry Potter” movies — will slip into his old role on Broadway this winter in “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

“Being a part of the ‘Harry Potter’ films has been one of the greatest honors of my life. Joining this production will be a full-circle moment for me, because when I begin performances in ‘Cursed Child’ this fall, I’ll also be the exact age Draco is in the play,” Felton, currently 37, said in a statement.

Felton will be making his Broadway debut in the role, beginning performances at the Lyric Theatre on Nov. 11 and playing through March 22, 2026.

Malfoy was Potter’s nemesis in the books and eight movies, but in the play — set 19 years after the events of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” — Potter’s son Albus becomes friends with Malfoy’s son Scorpius at Hogwarts.

It will mark the first time a member of the “Harry Potter” film cast has joined the stage production.

Felton made his West End debut in 2022, starring in “2:22 A Ghost Story” and in 2024 was in Gareth Farr’s play “A Child of Science” at the Bristol Old Vic. His movie credits include “They Will Kill You,” opposite Patricia Arquette, and “Fackham Hall” with Damian Lewis.

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man wanted after woman dragged into wooded area, sexually assaulted in High Park: police

A suspect is wanted after police say a woman was sexually assaulted in High Park late Wednesday night. Toronto police say they were called to the park in the Howard Park Avenue and Parkside Drive area...

3m ago

Infant born premature and infected with measles dies in Ontario

An infant who was born premature and infected with the measles has passed away in southwestern Ontario, announced the province's Chief Medical Officer of Health. In a statement, Dr. Kieran Moore said...

1h ago

Hamilton street named Ontario's worst road again, Toronto's Gardiner joins 2025 list

A notorious street in Hamilton has earned the reputation as the worst road in Ontario for the second-straight year, as Toronto's Gardiner Expressway finds itself on the 2025 list. CAA South Central...

6h ago

TTC appoints former NYC transit executive as new CEO, replacing Rick Leary

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has introduced Mandeep Lali, a former New York City Transit executive, as its next CEO. Lali served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man wanted after woman dragged into wooded area, sexually assaulted in High Park: police

A suspect is wanted after police say a woman was sexually assaulted in High Park late Wednesday night. Toronto police say they were called to the park in the Howard Park Avenue and Parkside Drive area...

3m ago

Infant born premature and infected with measles dies in Ontario

An infant who was born premature and infected with the measles has passed away in southwestern Ontario, announced the province's Chief Medical Officer of Health. In a statement, Dr. Kieran Moore said...

1h ago

Hamilton street named Ontario's worst road again, Toronto's Gardiner joins 2025 list

A notorious street in Hamilton has earned the reputation as the worst road in Ontario for the second-straight year, as Toronto's Gardiner Expressway finds itself on the 2025 list. CAA South Central...

6h ago

TTC appoints former NYC transit executive as new CEO, replacing Rick Leary

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has introduced Mandeep Lali, a former New York City Transit executive, as its next CEO. Lali served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Top 10 worst roads in Ontario revealed

CAA revealed the top 10 worst roads in Ontario. Here are the notorious roads that have made the cut, again.

1h ago

0:53
Former astronaut, federal minister Marc Garneau dies at 76

Marc Garneau, the first Canadian in space who went on to become a high-profile federal politician, has died at the age of 76.

17h ago

3:42
10 people arrested in connection to violent incidents including Scarborough mass shooting

11 people have been charged in connection to a series of violent incidents in Toronto, including a mass shooting at a Scarborough pub. Afua Baah reports.

20h ago

2:45
Grieving mother speaks out after her son falls off of balcony under construction

A mother is sharing her grief, days after her special needs son fell to his death at a Toronto high rise. The child had accidentally ventured out onto a balcony that was under construction. Catalina Gillies reports on this Citynews exclusive.

20h ago

3:08
10 arrested in Scarborough pub shooting, fatal North York shooting targeted: Toronto police

Toronto police have arrested 10 men and are still searching for one suspect in connection to the Scarborough pub mass shooting. Police also said they are investigating a fatal targeted shooting in North York.

22h ago

More Videos