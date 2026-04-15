Man dead, child among 3 others injured in crash after driver fails to stop at Hamilton intersection

A Hamilton Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 15, 2026 6:53 am.

Hamilton police are investigating a two‑vehicle crash that left one man dead and several others — including an 18‑month‑old child — seriously injured after a pickup truck failed to stop at a rural intersection Tuesday night.

The collision happened around 8:11 p.m. at Woodburn Road and Binbrook Road, where investigators say a 2020 Dodge Ram travelling southbound blew through a stop and slammed into a 2018 Ford Edge heading east.

The force of the impact sent both vehicles off the roadway and into a nearby field.

Inside the Ford Edge were four people. An adult male front‑seat passenger from the London, Ont., area was rushed to hospital but pronounced dead shortly after arrival. The adult female driver and an adult female rear passenger suffered serious, life‑altering injuries, police said.

An 18‑month‑old child in the vehicle was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and is now in stable condition.

The male driver of the Dodge Ram was also transported to the hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Police say charges are anticipated, though no details have been released as the investigation continues.

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