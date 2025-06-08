Ottawa sending support from armed forces amid northern Ontario wildfire evacuations

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney (R) speaks with Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Rebecca Alty after a news conference on Parliament Hill June 6, 2025 in Ottawa, Canada. (Photo by Dave Chan / AFP) (Photo by DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images) AFP or licensors

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 8, 2025 11:12 am.

Last Updated June 8, 2025 11:13 am.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the federal government is deploying members of the Canadian Armed Forces to help evacuate a northwestern Ontario First Nation as wildfires rapidly spread in the region. 

Carney says Ottawa has accepted Ontario’s urgent request for assistance in and around Sandy Lake First Nation, and the military will help with emergency airlift evacuations.

The Ontario government says the Red Lake 12 wildfire, near Deer Lake First Nation, is out of control, more than 1,500 square kilometres in size and was threatening Sandy Lake First Nation as of Saturday night.

It says the community is conducting a phase one evacuation of residents by air, and boats will be available if needed.

The province says Deer Lake First Nation remains evacuated and is being protected by fire rangers.

Carney says the federal government is “prepared to mobilize every resource” to keep Canadians safe.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2025.

Top Stories

DHL Express locks out workers across Canada, adding to parcel sector turmoil

MONTREAL — Unifor says DHL Express Canada locked out workers just after midnight today as the two sides failed to reach a contract deal, injecting more labour turmoil into the country's parcel delivery...

1h ago

'Uphill battle': Criminal Code must include definition for femicide, advocates say

As police in Ontario increasingly investigate killings of women and girls as femicides, advocates say a firm definition of the term must be embedded in the Criminal Code. It's a change they hope could...

1h ago

North York home hit by gunfire early Sunday morning: police

A home in North York was struck by gunfire early Sunday morning, according to authorities. The Toronto Police Service says its officers were called to the area of Needle Firway and Firgrove Crescent...

3h ago

'It's unacceptable:' Toronto mayor tours Etobicoke buildings in need of repairs

Affordable housing is an ongoing issue in the city, and making sure you can actually live in the space is another. Mould and a lack of accessibility are just some of the problems residents at an Etobicoke...

17h ago

