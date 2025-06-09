The Big Story
Born into it: The sibling effect and the making of high achievers
Posted June 9, 2025 8:08 am.
Last Updated June 9, 2025 8:10 am.
It’s an age old question – how do you ensure your kids grow up to be successful?
A new book by an award-winning New York Times journalist tries to answer it.
Susan Dominus details six compelling stories in The Family Dynamic, which uncovers how both parents and siblings help shape individual success.
Host Gurdeep Ahluwalia speaks to Dominus about her research and how her own family dynamic helped shape her.You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.