National Holocaust memorial vandalized in red paint, police hate crime unit investigating

The words 'FEED ME' are seen painted in red on the National Holocaust Monument in Ottawa on Monday, June 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Andrew Osmond

Posted June 9, 2025 1:37 pm.

Last Updated June 9, 2025 3:10 pm.

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is aware and actively investigating an act of vandalism at the National Holocaust Monument in the LeBreton Flats area of Ottawa.

Police say the incident occurred last night and the monument was defaced with red paint that reads the words “FEED ME”.

The Hate and Bias Crime Unit is investigating and asks anyone with information to contact them at 613-236-1222, extension 5625.

“We were disgusted to learn that the National Holocaust Monument was defaced overnight,” Adam Silver, CEO & President of the Jewish Federation of Ottawa said in a statement released on Facebook.

“This is not just vandalism, it is an act of desecration against the memory of six million Jews and millions of other victims murdered in the Holocaust. It is an attack on Holocaust remembrance and on the dignity of survivors, their families, and our entire community,” Sliver said.

OPS treats “incidents of this nature seriously and recognizes the profound impact they have on the community.”

National Holocaust Monument
Workers from a cleanup crew spread a tarp to cover the words ‘FEED ME’ on the National Holocaust Monument in Ottawa on Monday, June 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Local politicians have shared their thoughts on the act of vandalism noticed this morning in Ottawa.

Ottawa mayor, Mark Sutcliffe, took to X saying, “It’s shocking and disturbing to see it defaced today. Protests and demonstrations are an essential part of our democracy. Disfiguring a sacred monument in a way that will traumatize victims, survivors and their families is not.”

“I am reaching out to Ottawa’s Jewish community and other faith leaders, and to the Ottawa Police Service. Let’s continue to unite together as a community to fight against hatred in all its forms.”

Area MP Yasir Naqvi condemns the act saying it’s “a disgraceful, antisemitic act of vandalism.”

There has been no information provided regarding any suspects at the time of writing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto man accused of assaulting 3 women in separate TTC attacks

Police are searching for a man who is accused of assaulting three women in separate attacks over a period of six months. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says its officers were called to Broadview subway...

54m ago

Over $400K worth of cocaine found hidden in shoes at Pearson Airport

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers arrested a traveller from Guyana after discovering 3.5 kilograms of cocaine hidden inside shoes at Pearson Airport. Officials made the discovery on May,...

39m ago

World leaders face calls to make LGBTQ2S+ rights a key issue at G7 summit

As global dignitaries prepare to attend the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Canada next week, advocates are calling on top government officials to meaningfully advance LGBTQ2S+ rights. Pride7 is an affinity...

2h ago

Carney vows Canada will meet 2% NATO spending pledge this year

Canada will finally meet its NATO defence spending commitment this year as it confronts an alarming new world of threats, Prime Minister Mark Carney said in Toronto Monday morning. Carney said Canada...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto man accused of assaulting 3 women in separate TTC attacks

Police are searching for a man who is accused of assaulting three women in separate attacks over a period of six months. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says its officers were called to Broadview subway...

54m ago

Over $400K worth of cocaine found hidden in shoes at Pearson Airport

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers arrested a traveller from Guyana after discovering 3.5 kilograms of cocaine hidden inside shoes at Pearson Airport. Officials made the discovery on May,...

39m ago

World leaders face calls to make LGBTQ2S+ rights a key issue at G7 summit

As global dignitaries prepare to attend the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Canada next week, advocates are calling on top government officials to meaningfully advance LGBTQ2S+ rights. Pride7 is an affinity...

2h ago

Carney vows Canada will meet 2% NATO spending pledge this year

Canada will finally meet its NATO defence spending commitment this year as it confronts an alarming new world of threats, Prime Minister Mark Carney said in Toronto Monday morning. Carney said Canada...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

5:09
Carney pledges to meet 2% defence target by end of year

Prime Minister Mark Carney pledge to meet Canada's NATO defence spending target by March 2026. Glen McGregor breaks down the fed's defence strategy.

5h ago

2:28
Teen boy killed in Mount Dennis shooting

Toronto Police are investigating the city’s latest homicide. The victim is a teenager who was gunned down in the Mount Dennis neighbourhood. Afua Baah reports.

18h ago

3:03
Haze moves out, wet weather moves in Monday

A cloudy start to the week with some early morning showers with more rain and possible thunderstorms by midday. Scattered showers are possible throughout the rest of the day.

21h ago

2:48
Colombian President hopeful fighting for his life, shot by a minor in Bogota

Rhianne Campbell has the details on the shooting of Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay, as the Colombia's president vows to hunt the 'mastermind' behind the attack.

23h ago

2:48
More smoke and haze for GTA with some showers possible

Hazy conditions Sunday morning due to wildfire smoke will give way to cloudy conditions and the possibility of a few showers in the evening.
More Videos