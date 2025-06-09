Weinstein jury set to keep deliberating after tensions spill into public

Harvey Weinstein appears in state court in Manhattan for his retrial, Monday, June 9, 2025, in New York. (Steven Hirsch /New York Post via AP, Pool)

By Jennifer Peltz, The Associated Press

Posted June 9, 2025 11:59 pm.

Last Updated June 10, 2025 7:00 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors in Harvey Weinsteinn’ssex crimes retrial appear to be moving past some interpersonal tensions and focusing on one of his three accusers as deliberations stretch into a fourth day Tuesday.

At the end of Monday’s session, jurors requested to start off Tuesday with electronic copies of emails and other evidence pertaining to Jessica Mann — the accuser with arguably the most complex history with Weinstein.

During days of testimony, Mann said the Oscar-winning movie producer raped her in 2013 amid a consensual relationship that continued for years afterward. Weinstein’s lawyers emphasized that she kept seeing him, accepting invitations and sending warm messages to him. Mann said she “compartmentalized” the pain he caused her.

Weinstein, 73, has pleaded not guilty to all the charges in the case. In addition to the rape charge, he’s accused of sexually assaulting two other women, Mimi Haley and Kaja Sokola.

Weinstein didn’t testify during the current trial, but maintained through his attorneys that he had completely consensual encounters with his accusers, who wanted his help building show business careers.

Weinstein was one of the movie industry’s most powerful figures until a series of sexual misconduct allegations against him became public in 2017, fueling the #MeToo movement and eventually leading to criminal charges.

The jury is made up of seven women and five men. Their closed-door discussions began Thursday and apparently have been fractious at times.

One juror asked Friday to be excused because he felt one member of the group was being treated unfairly. Monday began with two jurors giving contrasting takes on the atmosphere in the deliberation room.

First, the foreperson complained to the judge, prosecutors and defense lawyers that some jurors were “pushing” others to change their minds, talking about Weinstein’s past and going beyond the charges.

The foreperson didn’t specify what was said. Trial evidence has included some testimony about allegations outside the scope of the current charges, such as mentions of the groundswell of claims against the ex-studio boss in 2017.

Another juror soon asked to speak to the court. In her estimation, things were “going well” and jurors were ”making headway.” By the end of Monday, the jury as a whole said in a note that it was “making good progress.”

Weinstein originally was convicted in New York in 2020 of raping Mann and forcing oral sex on Haley. Sokola’s allegation was added last year, after New York state’s highest court overturned the 2020 conviction and sent the case back for retrial.

Meanwhile, Weinstein is appealing a 2022 rape conviction in Los Angeles.

The Associated Press generally does not identify people without their permission if they say they have been sexually assaulted. Sokola, Mann and Haley have agreed to be named.

Jennifer Peltz, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dies after being shot in Scarborough

A man is dead after being shot in Scarborough. Toronto police officers were called to Cedar Drive and Eglinton Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a male lying on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot...

38m ago

Remembering Canada's forgotten tragedy Air India Flight 182, forty years later

Mahesh Sharma gently opens a clear plastic bag that sits on top of his wooden desk, surrounding important papers and documents inside his Montreal office. “Whatever they gave me, I just put it inside....

14m ago

TTC streetcar 'thoroughly cleaned' after syringe found under seat

The TTC says a streetcar was temporarily taken out of service over the weekend and "thoroughly cleaned" after a syringe was found sticking out from beneath a seat. The incident happened at around 11...

1h ago

Man critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to Kingston Road and Midland Avenue just before 10 p.m. on Monday for reports that a pedestrian...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man dies after being shot in Scarborough

A man is dead after being shot in Scarborough. Toronto police officers were called to Cedar Drive and Eglinton Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a male lying on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot...

38m ago

Remembering Canada's forgotten tragedy Air India Flight 182, forty years later

Mahesh Sharma gently opens a clear plastic bag that sits on top of his wooden desk, surrounding important papers and documents inside his Montreal office. “Whatever they gave me, I just put it inside....

14m ago

TTC streetcar 'thoroughly cleaned' after syringe found under seat

The TTC says a streetcar was temporarily taken out of service over the weekend and "thoroughly cleaned" after a syringe was found sticking out from beneath a seat. The incident happened at around 11...

1h ago

Man critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to Kingston Road and Midland Avenue just before 10 p.m. on Monday for reports that a pedestrian...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:32
Two men drown in Sturgeon Lake after canoe capsizes

Two men drowned in Sturgeon Lake after their canoe capsized. Police are urging the public to exercise caution while in the water as the victims were reportedly not wearing life-jackets.

18h ago

5:09
Carney pledges to meet 2% defence target by end of year

Prime Minister Mark Carney pledge to meet Canada's NATO defence spending target by March 2026. Glen McGregor breaks down the fed's defence strategy.

20h ago

2:28
Teen boy killed in Mount Dennis shooting

Toronto Police are investigating the city’s latest homicide. The victim is a teenager who was gunned down in the Mount Dennis neighbourhood. Afua Baah reports.
3:03
Haze moves out, wet weather moves in Monday

A cloudy start to the week with some early morning showers with more rain and possible thunderstorms by midday. Scattered showers are possible throughout the rest of the day.
2:48
Colombian President hopeful fighting for his life, shot by a minor in Bogota

Rhianne Campbell has the details on the shooting of Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay, as the Colombia's president vows to hunt the 'mastermind' behind the attack.

More Videos