A school shooting in the Austrian city of Graz leaves at least 8 people and suspected gunman dead

Police officers attend the scene of a shooting at a school in Graz, Austria, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Kleine Zeitung via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 10, 2025 4:55 am.

Last Updated June 10, 2025 7:26 am.

VIENNA (AP) — At least eight people were killed in a shooting at a school in the Austrian city of Graz on Tuesday, and the suspected perpetrator also died, the city’s mayor said.

Mayor Elke Kahr described the events as a “terrible tragedy,” the Austria Press Agency reported. It added that the fatalities were seven students and one adult. Kahr said that many people were taken to hospitals with injuries.

Police said they believe the assailant acted alone.

Special forces were among those sent to the BORG Dreierschützengasse high school, about a kilometer (over half a mile) from Graz’s historic center, after a call at 10 a.m. At 11.30 a.m., police wrote on social network X that the school had been evacuated and everyone had been taken to a safe meeting point. They wrote that the situation was “secured” and there is no longer believed to be any danger.

Police deployed in large numbers, with police and other emergency vehicles guarding the area around the school and with at least one police helicopter flying above the area, according to photos published by the regional newspaper Kleine Zeitung.

Graz, Austria’s second-biggest city, is located in the southeast of the country and has about 300,000 inhabitants.

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker, who is going to Graz, said the shooting “is a national tragedy that deeply shocks our whole country.”

“There are no words for the pain and grief that all of us — the whole of Austria — feel now,” he wrote in a statement posted on X.

President Alexander Van der Bellen said that “this horror cannot be captured in words.”

“These were young people who had their whole lives ahead of them. A teacher who accompanied them on their way,” he said.

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner was also on his way to Graz.

“Schools are symbols for youth, hope and the future,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X. “It is hard to bear when schools become places of death and violence.”

The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dies after being shot in Scarborough

A man is dead after being shot in Scarborough. Toronto police officers were called to Cedar Drive and Eglinton Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a male lying on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot...

35m ago

Remembering Canada's forgotten tragedy Air India Flight 182, forty years later

Mahesh Sharma gently opens a clear plastic bag that sits on top of his wooden desk, surrounding important papers and documents inside his Montreal office. “Whatever they gave me, I just put it inside....

11m ago

TTC streetcar 'thoroughly cleaned' after syringe found under seat

The TTC says a streetcar was temporarily taken out of service over the weekend and "thoroughly cleaned" after a syringe was found sticking out from beneath a seat. The incident happened at around 11...

1h ago

Man critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to Kingston Road and Midland Avenue just before 10 p.m. on Monday for reports that a pedestrian...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man dies after being shot in Scarborough

A man is dead after being shot in Scarborough. Toronto police officers were called to Cedar Drive and Eglinton Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a male lying on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot...

35m ago

Remembering Canada's forgotten tragedy Air India Flight 182, forty years later

Mahesh Sharma gently opens a clear plastic bag that sits on top of his wooden desk, surrounding important papers and documents inside his Montreal office. “Whatever they gave me, I just put it inside....

11m ago

TTC streetcar 'thoroughly cleaned' after syringe found under seat

The TTC says a streetcar was temporarily taken out of service over the weekend and "thoroughly cleaned" after a syringe was found sticking out from beneath a seat. The incident happened at around 11...

1h ago

Man critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to Kingston Road and Midland Avenue just before 10 p.m. on Monday for reports that a pedestrian...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:32
Two men drown in Sturgeon Lake after canoe capsizes

Two men drowned in Sturgeon Lake after their canoe capsized. Police are urging the public to exercise caution while in the water as the victims were reportedly not wearing life-jackets.

18h ago

5:09
Carney pledges to meet 2% defence target by end of year

Prime Minister Mark Carney pledge to meet Canada's NATO defence spending target by March 2026. Glen McGregor breaks down the fed's defence strategy.

20h ago

2:28
Teen boy killed in Mount Dennis shooting

Toronto Police are investigating the city’s latest homicide. The victim is a teenager who was gunned down in the Mount Dennis neighbourhood. Afua Baah reports.
3:03
Haze moves out, wet weather moves in Monday

A cloudy start to the week with some early morning showers with more rain and possible thunderstorms by midday. Scattered showers are possible throughout the rest of the day.
2:48
Colombian President hopeful fighting for his life, shot by a minor in Bogota

Rhianne Campbell has the details on the shooting of Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay, as the Colombia's president vows to hunt the 'mastermind' behind the attack.

More Videos