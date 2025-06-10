Motorcyclist dies in crash with vehicle and bus in Etobicoke

A motorcyclist has died after being involved in a collision with a vehicle and a bus in Etobicoke.

Toronto police were called to Kipling and Steeles avenues just after 7 p.m. for reports of crash.

The motorcycle rider was pinned under the bus, but has since been freed. They were transported to hospital via an emergency run where they died of their injuries.

Steeles is closed westbound at Islington Avenue and Kipling is closed northbound at Kidron Valley Drive.