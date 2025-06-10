New AI minister says Canada won’t ‘over-index’ on AI regulation

Canada’s new minister of artificial intelligence says he’ll put less emphasis on AI regulation and more on finding ways to harness the technology’s economic benefits.

Evan Solomon says Canada will move away from “over-indexing on warnings and regulation” to make sure the economy benefits from AI.

He says getting AI regulation right is critical to Canada’s “economic destiny.”

In his first speech since becoming Canada’s first-ever AI minister, Solomon outlined four priorities for his ministry.

They include scaling up Canada’s AI industry, driving adoption and ensuring Canadians have trust in and sovereignty over the technology.

He says his focus with AI regulation will be on data protection and privacy.