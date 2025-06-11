E-scooter rider, 21, dies of injuries after crash in Pickering

Ontario Provincial Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Nathan Denette

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 11, 2025 3:32 pm.

An e-scooter rider has died of his injuries after a crash with an SUV in Pickering early this month.

Provincial police were called to the westbound onramp from southbound Liverpool Road around 4:30 p.m. on June 4.

The collision involved an e-scooter that was crossing the onramp lane and a red SUV.

The 21-year-old rider from Pickering was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. He died of his injuries on June 9.

The driver of the SUV remained on the scene and no other injuries were reported.

The collision is still under investigation.

Top Stories

More than 50 sick, 7 hospitalized for salmonella infections linked to recalled salami

The Public Health Agency of Canada says seven people have been hospitalized with salmonella infections after consuming salami that's been linked to a recall. According to the agency, 57 people have...

2h ago

The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson dead at 82

Brian Wilson, the visionary co-founder of the Beach Boys and one of the most influential figures in 20th‑century pop music, has passed away. He was 82 years old. "We are at a loss for words right...

55m ago

'We have to deal with it': Boarding around statue of Sir John A. Macdonald at Queen's Park removed

The statue of Sir John A. Macdonald at Queen's Park that's been boarded up since it was vandalized in 2020 has been restored and was uncovered on Wednesday. Macdonald, Canada's first Prime Minister,...

5h ago

Court rules woman accused of killing 3 people in 3 days fit to stand trial

A Toronto woman accused of killing three people in three Ontario cities over three days last year is fit to stand trial, a court ruled Wednesday. Sabrina Kauldhar faces one count of first-degree murder...

2h ago

