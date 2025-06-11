E-scooter rider, 21, dies of injuries after crash in Pickering

An e-scooter rider has died of his injuries after a crash with an SUV in Pickering early this month.

Provincial police were called to the westbound onramp from southbound Liverpool Road around 4:30 p.m. on June 4.

The collision involved an e-scooter that was crossing the onramp lane and a red SUV.

The 21-year-old rider from Pickering was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. He died of his injuries on June 9.

The driver of the SUV remained on the scene and no other injuries were reported.

The collision is still under investigation.