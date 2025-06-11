3 types of salami recalled over potential salmonella contamination

Rea's Genoa Salami Sweet and Genoa Salami among three types of salami recalled due to potential salmonella contamination. (CFIA/handout)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted June 11, 2025 9:45 am.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has recalled three types of salami distributed in three provinces due to potential salmonella contamination.

The CFIA issued the notice for Rea’s Genoa Salami Sweet and Genoa Salami Hot, and Mild Genova Salami by Bona. Click here for the specific UPC and product codes.

The affected products were sold at various stories in Ontario, Manitoba and Alberta.

“These products may have been sold clerk-served from deli counters with or without a label or coding,” the recall notice states.

Consumers who have the recalled product are advised to throw it out or return it to the store.

“Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” the CFIA said. “Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections.”

Symptoms of salmonella can include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man shot by police after stabbing woman at Markham condo: SIU

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot by responding officers in Markham following an alleged attack and stabbing of a woman early on Wednesday morning. York Regional Police...

17m ago

Mississauga man facing new charges after being linked to kidnapping, attempted murder

A man previously charged in a case of intimate partner violence was re-arrested in connection with an alleged kidnapping and attempted murder plot in Mississauga. Muhammad Asif, 29, of Mississauga,...

1h ago

3 men charged after police discover loaded handgun during traffic stop in Brampton

Three men have been arrested after police discovered a loaded handgun inside their vehicle during a traffic stop in Brampton. Peel Regional Police (PRP) officers conducted the traffic stop on June 7...

16m ago

Baaa-ck at it: Eco-friendly goats return to Toronto to battle invasive plants

They're baaaaaack. A group of eco-friendly goats has returned to Toronto, munching on invasive species that can harm the Don Valley Brick Works Park. Their diet is rather wide-ranging. "Common Buckthorn,...

3h ago

Top Stories

Man shot by police after stabbing woman at Markham condo: SIU

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot by responding officers in Markham following an alleged attack and stabbing of a woman early on Wednesday morning. York Regional Police...

17m ago

Mississauga man facing new charges after being linked to kidnapping, attempted murder

A man previously charged in a case of intimate partner violence was re-arrested in connection with an alleged kidnapping and attempted murder plot in Mississauga. Muhammad Asif, 29, of Mississauga,...

1h ago

3 men charged after police discover loaded handgun during traffic stop in Brampton

Three men have been arrested after police discovered a loaded handgun inside their vehicle during a traffic stop in Brampton. Peel Regional Police (PRP) officers conducted the traffic stop on June 7...

16m ago

Baaa-ck at it: Eco-friendly goats return to Toronto to battle invasive plants

They're baaaaaack. A group of eco-friendly goats has returned to Toronto, munching on invasive species that can harm the Don Valley Brick Works Park. Their diet is rather wide-ranging. "Common Buckthorn,...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:26
Sunny and warn for the rest of the week

It will be sunny and warm for the rest of the week before temperatures start to drop. Meteorologist Chris Potter has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

2:35
' they're baaaack!' Eco herd of goats return to Toronto for grazing project

Goat grazers have returned to the city as part of an eco-friendly project to get rid of invasive species at a popular Toronto park. Afua Baah reports.

17h ago

0:18
Trump doubles down as L.A. protests grow

Los Angeles is bracing for a fifth night of clashes between demonstrators and police. Protests are now also popping up in other cities. Michael Yoshida looks at the finger pointing between California officials and the Trump administration.

17h ago

1:56
'It's not complicated': Defence lawyers for ex-hockey players make final pleas

The defence laywers for five former Canadian world junior hockey players continue their final pleas to the court on allegations for sexual assault.

22h ago

2:02
Man fatally shot and killed in targeted attack: police

A man was fatally shot and killed in what Toronto police say was a targeted attack in the Scarborough Village area.

22h ago

More Videos