3 types of salami recalled over potential salmonella contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has recalled three types of salami distributed in three provinces due to potential salmonella contamination.

The CFIA issued the notice for Rea’s Genoa Salami Sweet and Genoa Salami Hot, and Mild Genova Salami by Bona. Click here for the specific UPC and product codes.

The affected products were sold at various stories in Ontario, Manitoba and Alberta.

“These products may have been sold clerk-served from deli counters with or without a label or coding,” the recall notice states.

Consumers who have the recalled product are advised to throw it out or return it to the store.

“Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” the CFIA said. “Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections.”

Symptoms of salmonella can include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.