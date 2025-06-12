Draisaitl wins Game 4 in overtime forcing Game 6

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) defends a shot on goal by Edmonton Oilers right wing Corey Perry (90) during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

By CityNews Staff

Posted June 12, 2025 7:35 pm.

Last Updated June 12, 2025 11:49 pm.

Leon Draisaitl scored his fourth overtime goal of the postseason, winning Game 4 in Florida and forcing Game 6 against the Panthers.

The Oilers rallied from being down 3-0 after the first period, scoring three unanswered in the second and taking the lead in the third.

As for the game, Matthew Tkachuk started the scoring in Game 4, just beyond the halfway point of the first period.

The opening goal of the game came shortly after Darnell Nurse took a tripping penalty while Evander Kane was already sitting in the penalty box.

With 3:04 to go in the first, Tkachuk doubled the Panthers’ lead on another power play.

Late in the first, Anton Lundell would increase the Panthers’ lead to 3-0, after Carter Verhaeghe forced a turnover low in the Oilers’ zone. Verhaeghe then centered the puck for Lundell, who was all alone, and put it past Skinner.

In back-to-back games, the Oilers would pull Skinner and replace him with Calvin Pickard. This time, unlike Game 3, the change happened to start the second period.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins would get the Oilers on the board 3:33 into the second period on the Oilers’ first power play of the game.

Nugent-Hopkins received a pass from Connor McDavid and fired it past Sergei Bobrovsky to make it 3-1 for the Panthers.

At the 12:47 mark of the second period, Darnell Nurse would add to the Oilers’ tally.

The Oilers would win a faceoff in the Panthers’ end, and would circle the puck from the corner boards to Mattias Ekholm at the blueline, then down to Nurse low in the blocker side faceoff circle, wristing it past Bobrovsky.

With just under five minutes to go in the second, Vasily Podkolzin leveled at 3.

Podkolzin jumped on a loose rebound that was sitting in the slot in front of the Panthers’ goal, and backhanded it past Bobrovsky.

Jake Walman would give the Oilers their first lead since Game 2 as he blasted the puck past Bobrovsky with 6:23 to go in the third period.

With 19.5 seconds left, and a net empty at the Florida end of the ice, Reinhart would level the game and force overtime.

Rienhart dished a pass to Tkachuk, who mishandled it, but it bounced back to him, and he fired it past a stretched-out Pickard, making it 4-4.

In overtime, both teams were buzzing.

The Oilers had a chance to end it early, as the puck rolled towards the Panthers’ net, but ultimately got redirected and hit the post.

The Panthers would have a chance of their own, as a shot from Sam Bennett hit Pickard’s glove before hitting the crossbar.

The game would finally end when Draisaitl, holding off a Panthers’ defender, looked to one-handed pass towards Corey Perry; however, the angle of the pass saw the puck go between Bobrosky’s legs and into the back of the net.

Game 5 will go at 6 p.m. Mountain in Edmonton on Saturday, June 14.

Israel attacks Iran's nuclear and missile sites with explosions booming across Tehran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israel attacked Iran's capital early Friday in strikes that targeted the country's nuclear program and raised the potential for an all-out war between the two bitter...

1h ago

Suspects crash vehicle after robbery of a jewellery store in North York

Toronto Police officers are searching for five possible suspects after a robbery at Taitook Jewelry located in North York. Officers say the incident happened around 4:55 p.m. in the Steeles Avenue East...

1h ago

E-scooter driver dead after collision on Bloor Viaduct

A man in his 50's driving an e-scooter has been died after a collision on the Bloor Viaduct. Toronto police say the incident happened around 9 p.m. with a single electric scooter involved, and no other...

50m ago

5 suspects wanted in multiple distraction theft and fraud investigations

Toronto police are looking for five suspects in connection to multiple distraction theft and fraud investigations around Toronto. Officers say they received five reports of distraction theft and fraud...

7h ago

