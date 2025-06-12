Draisaitl wins Game 4 in overtime forcing Game 6

Leon Draisaitl scored his fourth overtime goal of the postseason, winning Game 4 in Florida and forcing Game 6 against the Panthers.

The Oilers rallied from being down 3-0 after the first period, scoring three unanswered in the second and taking the lead in the third.

As for the game, Matthew Tkachuk started the scoring in Game 4, just beyond the halfway point of the first period.

The opening goal of the game came shortly after Darnell Nurse took a tripping penalty while Evander Kane was already sitting in the penalty box.

With 3:04 to go in the first, Tkachuk doubled the Panthers’ lead on another power play.

Late in the first, Anton Lundell would increase the Panthers’ lead to 3-0, after Carter Verhaeghe forced a turnover low in the Oilers’ zone. Verhaeghe then centered the puck for Lundell, who was all alone, and put it past Skinner.

In back-to-back games, the Oilers would pull Skinner and replace him with Calvin Pickard. This time, unlike Game 3, the change happened to start the second period.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins would get the Oilers on the board 3:33 into the second period on the Oilers’ first power play of the game.

Nugent-Hopkins received a pass from Connor McDavid and fired it past Sergei Bobrovsky to make it 3-1 for the Panthers.

RYAN NUGENT-HOPKINS GETS THE OILERS ON THE BOARD ????️ pic.twitter.com/lOJnZ0YPgV — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 13, 2025

At the 12:47 mark of the second period, Darnell Nurse would add to the Oilers’ tally.

The Oilers would win a faceoff in the Panthers’ end, and would circle the puck from the corner boards to Mattias Ekholm at the blueline, then down to Nurse low in the blocker side faceoff circle, wristing it past Bobrovsky.

Nurse rips one under the bar ????‍????



????: Oilers vs. Panthers Game 4 on Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/FkLW01yXWV — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 13, 2025

With just under five minutes to go in the second, Vasily Podkolzin leveled at 3.

Podkolzin jumped on a loose rebound that was sitting in the slot in front of the Panthers’ goal, and backhanded it past Bobrovsky.

VASILY PODKOLZIN POTS IT! ????



WE GOT A TIE GAME!! ???? pic.twitter.com/npBC6ym3jd — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 13, 2025

Jake Walman would give the Oilers their first lead since Game 2 as he blasted the puck past Bobrovsky with 6:23 to go in the third period.

JAKE WALMAN WIRES IT HOME TO GIVE THE OILERS THE LEAD! ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/lefGil2PST — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 13, 2025

With 19.5 seconds left, and a net empty at the Florida end of the ice, Reinhart would level the game and force overtime.

Rienhart dished a pass to Tkachuk, who mishandled it, but it bounced back to him, and he fired it past a stretched-out Pickard, making it 4-4.

In overtime, both teams were buzzing.

The Oilers had a chance to end it early, as the puck rolled towards the Panthers’ net, but ultimately got redirected and hit the post.

The Panthers would have a chance of their own, as a shot from Sam Bennett hit Pickard’s glove before hitting the crossbar.

The game would finally end when Draisaitl, holding off a Panthers’ defender, looked to one-handed pass towards Corey Perry; however, the angle of the pass saw the puck go between Bobrosky’s legs and into the back of the net.

LEON DRAISAITL DELIVERS IN OT! ⛽️



THE OILERS TIE THE #STANLEYCUP FINAL WITH DRAI'S SUBWAY CANADA OT WINNER! ???? pic.twitter.com/D1om10yWLv — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 13, 2025

Game 5 will go at 6 p.m. Mountain in Edmonton on Saturday, June 14.