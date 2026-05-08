3 suspects sought after safe stolen from Pickering car dealership last November

Durham Regional Police are trying to identify three suspects who broke into a car dealership in Pickering last November and made off with a safe.

It happened on Saturday, November 22, 2025 at around 11:50 p.m.

Investigators say three suspects arrived at the Formula Ford Dealership at 940 Kingston Road in a blue minivan.

The suspects broke into the dealership and stole a safe before fleeing in the vehicle, believed to be a Chevy Uplander (pictured below).

Suspect vehicle. Durham Regional Police

The suspects are described as:

Suspect 1: Wearing a dark-coloured sweater, blue jeans, and black and white shoes.

Suspect 2: Wearing a dark-coloured sweater, dark pants, and dark-coloured shoes.

Suspect 3: Wearing a grey sweater, dark-coloured pants, and light-coloured shoes.