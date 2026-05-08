3 suspects sought after safe stolen from Pickering car dealership last November

3 suspects in a break-in and safe theft at a Pickering dealership. Durham Regional Police

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 8, 2026 4:31 pm.

Durham Regional Police are trying to identify three suspects who broke into a car dealership in Pickering last November and made off with a safe.

It happened on Saturday, November 22, 2025 at around 11:50 p.m.

Investigators say three suspects arrived at the Formula Ford Dealership at 940 Kingston Road in a blue minivan.

The suspects broke into the dealership and stole a safe before fleeing in the vehicle, believed to be a Chevy Uplander (pictured below).

Suspect vehicle. Durham Regional Police

The suspects are described as:

  • Suspect 1: Wearing a dark-coloured sweater, blue jeans, and black and white shoes.
  • Suspect 2: Wearing a dark-coloured sweater, dark pants, and dark-coloured shoes.
  • Suspect 3: Wearing a grey sweater, dark-coloured pants, and light-coloured shoes.
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Risk of hantavirus pandemic is 'very low,' 3 more Canadians had brief contact with confirmed case: Canada's top doctor

Canada's Chief Medical Officer Health says the risk of a hantavirus pandemic is "very low" as an investigation is underway into three more Canadians who may been in brief contact with a confirmed case. In...

59m ago

Mother, two teen daughters murdered in Brockville;17-year-old arrested

Police in Brockville, Ont., say a mother and her two teenage daughters were the victims of a triple murder and a 17-year-old boy who was in a relationship with one of the teens has been arrested in the...

49m ago

18-year-old charged after 2 suspected hate‑motivated imitation‑firearm attacks on North York Jewish community

Toronto police say an 18‑year‑old male from Vaughan has been arrested in connection with two suspected hate‑motivated assaults with an imitation firearm, both targeting members of the Jewish community...

1h ago

What Ontario tenants need to know about the 2026 census

Statistics Canada is conducting the population census this year - a count of all the people residing in Canada based on where they usually live. Data collection began on May 4 and most households should...

12m ago

Top Stories

Risk of hantavirus pandemic is 'very low,' 3 more Canadians had brief contact with confirmed case: Canada's top doctor

Canada's Chief Medical Officer Health says the risk of a hantavirus pandemic is "very low" as an investigation is underway into three more Canadians who may been in brief contact with a confirmed case. In...

59m ago

Mother, two teen daughters murdered in Brockville;17-year-old arrested

Police in Brockville, Ont., say a mother and her two teenage daughters were the victims of a triple murder and a 17-year-old boy who was in a relationship with one of the teens has been arrested in the...

49m ago

18-year-old charged after 2 suspected hate‑motivated imitation‑firearm attacks on North York Jewish community

Toronto police say an 18‑year‑old male from Vaughan has been arrested in connection with two suspected hate‑motivated assaults with an imitation firearm, both targeting members of the Jewish community...

1h ago

What Ontario tenants need to know about the 2026 census

Statistics Canada is conducting the population census this year - a count of all the people residing in Canada based on where they usually live. Data collection began on May 4 and most households should...

12m ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
String of violent smash-and-grabs in the GTA caught on camera

Halton police released a compilation of video capturing several smash-and-grab robberies across the GTA that were linked to a group of eight suspects believed to be behind the violent heists.

5h ago

2:15
Trial underway for Liberty Village couple charged in neighbour’s murder

Testimony continues at the trial of a couple accused of murdering their own neighbour in Toronto's Liberty Village. Shauna Hunt with the latest from the courts.

21h ago

2:44
TTC and Metrolinx share details of transit plans ahead of FIFA World Cup

Toronto will play host to one of the largest sporting events in the world in just over a month, but questions remain about our transit system's ability to withstand a massive influx of visitors. Catalina Gillies now with how officials are preparing

22h ago

4:22
Cool air to remain for another week

The cool temperatures will remain in place for a least another week but there is relief on the horizon. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has more.

May 7, 2026 4:23 pm EST EST

0:41
Two 18-year-olds arrested over fatal Woodbine Mall shooting

Authorities have arrested two more men in connection with the deadly shooting of 37-year-old Chandan Jumar Raja Nandakumar outside Woodbine Mall earlier this year.

May 7, 2026 1:27 pm EST EST

More Videos