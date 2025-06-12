Walk to be held for Timmins boy, 2, waiting for kidney transplant

As her young grandson gets lifesaving care in Toronto, Audrey Menard, from northern Ontario, is working to raise money to ease the financial strain on her family that his treatment has caused.

When little Noah was just two weeks old, doctors discovered he has a rare genetic kidney disease, ARPKD, and both of his kidneys had to be removed. The first one when he was just five weeks old, the second a year-and-a-half later. Noah is now two years old, and receiving care at the Hospital for Sick Children.

“It’s actually been a year now without any kidneys,” said Heidi Menard, Noah’s mother.

Noah has to have dialysis for three hours every other day at SickKids which keeps him alive until he can have a transplant. Doctors are waiting until his body is able to receive one. A friend has offered to be a living donor.

“We’re definitely optimistic and hopeful for a kidney transplant waiting for that time when blood vessels are big enough,” explained Heidi.

For the last year due to his treatments, Heidi had to move to Toronto from their hometown of Timmins with Noah for his specialized care. They live at a Ronald McDonald House.

Her husband Justin Plouffe is only able to come visit once a month as he works in the mines in Timmins. It could be another year, maybe more, before Noah can go home.

“When you’re in it you go through the motions every day this is just our life, this is our reality,” said Heidi.

It’s been tough on this family, both emotionally and financially. Heidi can’t work and not all of Noah’s medical expenses are covered by OHIP.

Because of this, Heidi’s mother, Audrey, is holding a fundraising walk for Noah on June 14 in West Nipissing where Heidi grew up, to show support and maybe ease some of the monetary strain. Donations can be made to walkfornoah2025@gmail.com.

CityNews first met Noah last year because of Hope Air, an organization that flies patients, like Noah, from northern Ontario to cities like Toronto for specialized care that is not available at home.

It relies solely on donations to fund its operations. Last year in Ontario, it provided more than 1,200 trips. While it is a national organization, Ontario is one of the only provinces in the country that does not help with much needed funding.



