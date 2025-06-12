Walk to be held for Timmins boy, 2, waiting for kidney transplant

Noah has an infectious smile and yet his life has been a series of operations and dialysis. Cynthia Mulligan shows the beautiful love his parents have for him and explains why they need help.

By Cynthia Mulligan

Posted June 12, 2025 11:54 am.

Last Updated June 12, 2025 2:33 pm.

As her young grandson gets lifesaving care in Toronto, Audrey Menard, from northern Ontario, is working to raise money to ease the financial strain on her family that his treatment has caused.

When little Noah was just two weeks old, doctors discovered he has a rare genetic kidney disease, ARPKD, and both of his kidneys had to be removed. The first one when he was just five weeks old, the second a year-and-a-half later. Noah is now two years old, and receiving care at the Hospital for Sick Children.

“It’s actually been a year now without any kidneys,” said Heidi Menard, Noah’s mother.

Noah has to have dialysis for three hours every other day at SickKids which keeps him alive until he can have a transplant. Doctors are waiting until his body is able to receive one. A friend has offered to be a living donor.

Related:

“We’re definitely optimistic and hopeful for a kidney transplant waiting for that time when blood vessels are big enough,” explained Heidi.

For the last year due to his treatments, Heidi had to move to Toronto from their hometown of Timmins with Noah for his specialized care. They live at a Ronald McDonald House.

Her husband Justin Plouffe is only able to come visit once a month as he works in the mines in Timmins. It could be another year, maybe more, before Noah can go home.

“When you’re in it you go through the motions every day this is just our life, this is our reality,” said Heidi.

It’s been tough on this family, both emotionally and financially. Heidi can’t work and not all of Noah’s medical expenses are covered by OHIP.

Because of this, Heidi’s mother, Audrey, is holding a fundraising walk for Noah on June 14 in West Nipissing where Heidi grew up, to show support and maybe ease some of the monetary strain. Donations can be made to walkfornoah2025@gmail.com.

CityNews first met Noah last year because of Hope Air, an organization that flies patients, like Noah, from northern Ontario to cities like Toronto for specialized care that is not available at home.

It relies solely on donations to fund its operations. Last year in Ontario, it provided more than 1,200 trips. While it is a national organization, Ontario is one of the only provinces in the country that does not help with much needed funding.  

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Family says Canadian dentist was aboard Air India flight that crashed after takeoff

The family of a dentist from Mississauga says she is the Canadian citizen believed to be on an Air India flight that crashed shortly after takeoff on Thursday. The husband of Nirali Sureshkumar Patel...

1h ago

Report says Ford government obfuscated Greenbelt records through code words

Ontario's information and privacy commissioner says Premier Doug Ford's government broke its legal, record-keeping obligations amid its now-reversed decision to open up parts of the protected Greenbelt...

1h ago

Vaughan homeowner who fired gun during attempted car theft is charged along with 4 suspects: police

The homeowner of a residence in Vaughan is in custody after firing a gun as thieves attempted to steal a luxury car from the driveway on Thursday morning. Police were called to a residence in the area...

2h ago

From Etobicoke to the Orient Express: $65M Lotto winner ready to ride the rails

An Etobicoke man and lover of trains says he plans to travel the world after being unveiled as the $65 million jackpot winner through OLG Lotto Max. For years, Mohit Sharma says he dreamed of stepping...

1h ago

Top Stories

Family says Canadian dentist was aboard Air India flight that crashed after takeoff

The family of a dentist from Mississauga says she is the Canadian citizen believed to be on an Air India flight that crashed shortly after takeoff on Thursday. The husband of Nirali Sureshkumar Patel...

1h ago

Report says Ford government obfuscated Greenbelt records through code words

Ontario's information and privacy commissioner says Premier Doug Ford's government broke its legal, record-keeping obligations amid its now-reversed decision to open up parts of the protected Greenbelt...

1h ago

Vaughan homeowner who fired gun during attempted car theft is charged along with 4 suspects: police

The homeowner of a residence in Vaughan is in custody after firing a gun as thieves attempted to steal a luxury car from the driveway on Thursday morning. Police were called to a residence in the area...

2h ago

From Etobicoke to the Orient Express: $65M Lotto winner ready to ride the rails

An Etobicoke man and lover of trains says he plans to travel the world after being unveiled as the $65 million jackpot winner through OLG Lotto Max. For years, Mohit Sharma says he dreamed of stepping...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Air India plane carrying 242 passengers, including Canadian, crashes

Air India Flight 171 on route to London crashed moments after takeoff in India. The plane was carrying 242 passengers, including one Canadian.

3h ago

2:37
Hoarding removed from Sir John A. Macdonald statue at Queen's Park

Five years after being vandalized by protesters and boarded up for protection, the province has revealed the statue of Canada's first Prime Minister again. Mark McAllister explains the reasoning amid continued controversy.

16h ago

3:14
The Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson dead at 82

The Beach Boys co-founder and creative lead behind its iconic joyful pop sound Brian Wilson has died at the age of 82.

23h ago

3:07
ICE protests: Thousands across major U.S. cities continue to rally

Thousands across major U.S. cities continue to rally against mass immigration raids as Trump's call for troops deployed into Los Angeles spark further outrage.
6:28
Air India Flight 182: Remembering the forgotten victims of Canada's deadliest terror attack

Omni News' documentary Forgotten Canadians: The Victims of Air India Flight 182 explores the harrowing details of Canada's deadliest terror attack and the victims who's families continue to seek justice.

More Videos