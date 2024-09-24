Charity providing free flights for those to access health care asking for support from Ontario

A charity, which helps those with life-threatening illnesses access care through free flights, is asking for help from the Ontario government as need for their service continues to grow.

Hope Air has provided operated free flights for those across the country for people who need specialized care for more than 30 years but for the first time in its history in Ontario, they can’t keep up with the growing demand.

Two-year-old Noah, who lives in Timmins, is one of the patients who regularly needs access to care in Toronto at the Hospital for Sick Children.

When he was just two weeks old, doctors discovered he has a rare genetic kidney disease and both of his kidneys had to be removed. It’s too far for his family to make the 700 kilometre trip in the car because he’s tube-fed and on dialysis for 12 hours a day.

A return flight costs about $1,000 a person, something his family can’t afford to pay once or twice a month.

“The average household income of a Hope Air patient is $35,000. If you think about communities, Thunder Bay, Sault St Marie, Timmins, Sudbury, there are thousands going to food banks, working people, and now have to spend thousands you don’t have to get care,” said Mark Rubenstein, Chief Hope Air Officer.

For Noah’s mother, Heidi Menard, Hope Air has been a lifesaver.

“He would not be where he is today,” said Menard. “I honestly think that Hope Air is incredible, they’re amazing. I’m always advocating for them.”

Noah now lives in Toronto full-time for treatment at a Ronald McDonald house while they wait and hope for a transplant.

Hope Air has been operating on private donations since 1986, providing flights and hotel accommodations to people who have to travel to get specialized care for cancer, cardiac issues, transplants and other needs. They are struggling now to keep up with their demand.

“In 2023, we supported over a thousand patients and medical escorts and in 2024, that will grow to over 2,000 and their companions,” said Rubenstein.

That need is expected to grow even higher by 2026. Hope Air operates across the country, but it gets financial assistance from other provinces. Ontario is of the only provinces that does not provide them any assistance.

“We partner with New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Saskatoon, British Columbia, Alberta,” shared Rubenstein.

Last December, Hope Air made a formal proposal to Ontario’s Ministry of Health and asked for $2.5 million a year in funding so it could meet demand. They have heard nothing since.

Rubenstein isn’t giving up. “We’re hopeful the government understands the issue we believe where you live should not determine if you live and everyone deserves access to care.”

As of right now, they have never had to turn down a patient, but Rubenstein said it’s “a major concern.”

CityNews asked the Ford government if it would help Hope Air and if not, why not.

In a statement, the province said it acknowledges the unique challenges faced by people in northern and rural communities.

“The Ministry of Health has been in contact with Hope Air. Our conversations and work with Hope Air are not over, and we will continue to work together on a path forward that will ensure all Ontarians, no matter where they live, can access the care they need when they need it,” read the province’s statement.

They added they have launched the largest medical school expansion in 15 years, adding seats to medical schools including the Northern Ontario School of Medicine as well as investing $45 million in the Northern Health Travel Grant.