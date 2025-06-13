Air India’s sole crash survivor narrates his escape

At least 290 people have been killed after an Air India plane crashed into a medical college hostel in Ahmedabad. Brandon Choghri with a look at the devastating crash of the Boeing Dreamliner bound for London.

By Rajesh Roy, The Associated Press

Posted June 13, 2025 7:21 am.

Last Updated June 13, 2025 8:30 am.

NEW DELHI (AP) — The lone passenger who survived the Air India crash that killed 241 people onboard couldn’t believe he was alive when he opened his eyes, surrounded by flames, debris and charred bodies.

The British national of Indian origin, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, was headed to London when the flight crashed minutes after taking off from India’s northwestern city of Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon.

It was one of India’s worst aviation disasters and the first crash for a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner since the widebody, twin-engine planes went into service in 2009, according to the Aviation Safety Network database.

Currently admitted in a local government hospital, Ramesh narrated his ordeal to India’s national broadcaster, saying the aircraft seemed stuck midair within a few seconds of the takeoff.

He said green and white lights came on, and right after that, the aircraft accelerated but seemed unable to gain height before it crashed.

Seated in 11A, Ramesh said his side of the plane fell onto the ground floor of a building, and there was space for him to escape after the door broke open. He unfastened his seat belt and forced himself out of the plane.

“When I opened my eyes, I realized I was alive,” he said.

Ramesh sustained burn injuries on his left hand and walked some distance in shock before he was assisted by the locals and taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited the crash side on Friday, met the lone survivor.

“I told Modi what all I had witnessed. He also enquired about my health,” Ramesh said from his hospital bed.

Dr. Dhaval Gameti, who treated him, said he was disoriented with multiple injuries all over his body but seems to be out of danger.

Ramesh, who had his boarding pass with him in the hospital, said he saw several passengers and crew members losing their lives and parts of the plane strewn around the crash site.

Ramesh was traveling with his brother and called relatives in Leicester after the crash, his cousin, Ajay Valgi, told the BBC. He has a wife and “little boy” at home.

“He only said that he’s fine, nothing else,” Valgi said, adding that the family is “happy that he’s OK, but we’re still upset about the other brother.”

Ramesh’s brother, Nayan Kumar Ramesh ,told Sky News that his brother called his father moments after the crash to say he had survived.

“He video called my dad as he crashed and said, ‘Oh the plane’s crashed. I don’t know where my brother is. I don’t see any other passengers. I don’t know how I’m alive, how I exited the plane’,” he told Sky.

'He is Rosedale': Hundreds of Toronto students walk out of class in support of principal

Hundreds of students at Rosedale Heights School of the Arts walked out of class on Thursday in a show of support for their long-time principal, drawing attention to tensions within the Toronto high school...

3h ago

Man dies after falling off e-scooter on Bloor Viaduct

A man in his 50s has died after he fell off an electric scooter on the Bloor Viaduct, police said. The incident happened around 9 p.m. on Thursday. A single electric scooter was involved, and no other...

1h ago

Legendary Maple Leafs commentator Joe Bowen to retire after 2025-26 season

Joe Bowen, known colloquially as the voice of the Toronto Maple Leafs, says he plans to retire after the 2025-2026 season. Bowen, who has called over 3,000 Maple Leafs games across regular seasons,...

15m ago

Manufacturing sees biggest drop since 2023 in April amid tariffs

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 2.8 per cent in April, the largest monthly drop since October 2023, as the tariff dispute with the United States hit the industry. Roughly half...

6m ago

Students walk out in support of principal

A long-time Toronto principal has been transferred out of the school he helped establish, just one year before his scheduled retirement. As Beverly Andrews shows us, the shuffle isn't sitting well with the school community.

13h ago

Ford government violates Greenbelt record-keeping obligations: report

Ontario's privacy watchdog says, in addition to deleted emails and the use of personal accounts by government officials, code words were used to communicate about matters related to the Greenbelt. Mark McAllister reports.

16h ago

'It was not a clear takeoff': Aviation expert gives analysis on Air India 787 crash

At least 240 people are dead after an Air India plane crashed just minutes after takeoff in Western India. A Canadian dentist was among those on board. We speak to aviation analyst John Gradek about the crash.

18h ago

'I couldn't believe it': $65M Lotto Max winner on his newfound luck

Etobicoke resident Mohit Sharma says he was stunned to see his randomly selected Lotto Max ticket was the big $65 million-dollar winner.

18h ago

Homeowner charged for firing gun during attempted car jacking, suspects arrested

Four suspects were arrested and a homeowner is facing charges after an attempted carjacking in Vaughan, Ontario led to a resident firing a gun in the air while suspects were seen allegedly attempting to steal their vehicle.

18h ago

