Canada’s Foreign Minister urges restraint after Iran retaliatory attack on Israel

Israeli security forces inspect the site of homes destroyed by a missile fired from Iran, in Rishon Lezion, Israel, on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 14, 2025 6:00 am.

Last Updated June 14, 2025 7:19 am.

OTTAWA — Canada has condemned an Iranian attack on Israel that saw long-range missiles launched at Tel Aviv on Saturday morning in retaliation for an Israeli strike on Iran.

The attack has killed at least three people and wounded dozens more.

Israel attacked Iranian missile and nuclear sites on Friday, and Iran had promised “severe punishment” in its response.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand stated in a social media post that both sides are being urged to show restraint, as further actions could have “devastating consequences” for the broader region.

Hours after its attack on Israel, Iran reported that two more of its high-ranking generals had been killed.

Iran’s U.N. ambassador said 78 people were killed and more than 320 were wounded in the initial attacks by Israel.

– with files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2025.

The Canadian Press

