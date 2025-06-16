Free summer admission to national parks and historic sites begins Friday

The feds new 'Canada Strong Pass' is said to encourage travel for young Canadians within the country. Alessandra Carneiro breaks down what it will include.

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 16, 2025 9:30 am.

Last Updated June 16, 2025 10:15 am.

The “Canada Strong Pass’ takes effect Friday, offering free admission to national parks, national historic sites and marine conservation areas maintained by Parks Canada.

The pass also includes a 25 per cent discount on camping fees.

The program, which runs until Sept. 2, follows up on a Liberal campaign promise to promote Canadian tourism in response to the United States’ tariff war.

The pass also covers free national museum admission for children 17 and under, and a 50 per cent discount for 18- to 24 year-olds.

Via Rail is also offering free fares for children 17 and under if they are accompanied by an adult, and a 25 per cent discount for travellers 18 to 24 years old.

There is no physical “Canada Strong Pass” or registration required — visitors can just show up at participating locations.

